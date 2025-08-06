Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team has appealed to US President Donald Trump for a pardon after his conviction for prostitution-related crimes, a source told NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

In an interview with Newsmax on Friday, Trump, when asked about a pardon, replied: "They talked to me about Sean," but did not announce any decision.

A source close to Combs' legal team confirmed to NBC News that contact had been made with the Trump administration.

Confirmation of the appeal to the Trump administration was previously reported by CNN on Tuesday in an interview with legal team member Nicole Westmoreland.

A White House official stated: "The White House will not comment on the existence or absence of a pardon request."

Addition

Musician and hip-hop mogul Combs was convicted last month on two counts of interstate prostitution. He faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. He was acquitted of the most serious federal charges, including conspiracy to commit extortion and sex trafficking.

Combs was charged with five criminal offenses but pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Combs subjected women to sexual abuse and forced them into drug-related "entertainment activities."

On Monday, a federal judge denied Combs' attempt to be released on bail pending sentencing, meaning he will remain in custody until October.

Rapper "Diddy" denied bail, awaits sentencing in prison