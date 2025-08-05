$41.790.03
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
05:35 AM • 12664 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
August 4, 03:11 PM • 60370 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 62069 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
August 4, 12:06 PM • 97782 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 133428 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
August 4, 10:06 AM • 80721 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 72382 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
August 4, 07:35 AM • 74074 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
August 4, 07:19 AM • 70316 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
Rapper "Diddy" denied bail, awaits sentencing in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1440 views

Judge denied rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs bail, he remains in a New York prison. Sentencing on charges related to prostitution is expected on October 3.

Rapper "Diddy" denied bail, awaits sentencing in prison

Rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs was denied bail by a judge and must remain behind bars in New York, awaiting sentencing on charges related to prostitution.

UNN reports this with reference to Daily Mail.

The 55-year-old rapper has been held at the notorious Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest last September on charges of forcing women to participate in sex marathons with men under the influence of drugs, which he observed.

The Bad Boy Records founder is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3, and his lawyers have repeatedly argued that he should be released by then. Judge Arun Subramanian, who presided over the entire trial, initially denied the motion after the verdict was rendered on July 2, noting that Combs had admitted to violence against two of his former girlfriends and stating that he posed a danger to society.

However, last week, the rapper's lawyer, Mark Agnifilo, again tried to secure his client's release on bail, citing the harsh conditions at the Brooklyn detention center, known for its prolonged quarantines and inadequate medical care, and also stating that Combs was being treated unfairly due to his involvement in a "swinger" lifestyle.

Prosecutors quickly objected, arguing that Combs' conviction carried a mandatory requirement that he remain in jail until sentencing, and Subramanian denied the motion on Monday. "Combs has failed to meet his burden and prove his right to release," the judge wrote in his decision.

The judge continued, noting that rapper "Diddy's" arguments "might have merit in a case that does not contain evidence of violence, coercion, or enslavement in connection with the relevant acts of prostitution, but the case file contains evidence of all three." However, Subramanian stated that his decision not to release Combs did not foreshadow what sentence the rapper might receive.

The judge will now have broad discretion in determining how long Combs will remain in prison, and he may even ignore guidelines designed to prevent significant disparities in sentences for the same crimes, which are not mandatory.

According to his lawyers, if these recommendations are calculated correctly, the hip-hop mogul will have to spend between 21 and 27 months in prison. However, prosecutors stated that these guidelines would result in Combs serving four to five years in prison for his crimes.

Prosecutors noted that conditions in federal prison had significantly improved before Combs' arrest.

Addition

In Manhattan federal court, a jury acquitted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs of sex trafficking charges and racketeering.

He was found guilty on two counts of transporting people for prostitution, specifically arranging trips for girlfriends and men who provide paid sexual services to engage in sexual acts that he videotaped. The maximum penalty for these charges is 10 years in prison.

The trial against American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P. Diddy) has been ongoing since May 5, 2025, in New York. He is accused of sex trafficking, violence, and harassment, but the artist categorically denies all charges.

On May 30, the BBC reported on the testimony of Combs' former assistant, who testified in court under the pseudonym "Mia." According to her, she began working for him in 2009 at around 20 years old and immediately found herself in a "toxic" and "chaotic" work environment.

Mia claims that Combs repeatedly resorted to abuse: once he threw a plate of spaghetti at her, which almost hit her head.

  In May, before the jury's decision, Donald Trump stated that he would "consider the facts" in the case of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs before considering a pardon.

In July, Deadline, citing sources in the Trump administration, stated that Donald Trump is seriously considering granting rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs a full presidential pardon ahead of his sentencing, which is expected in October of this year. The White House officially says nothing.    

Anna Murashko

