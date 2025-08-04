Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"

Tom Holland shared exclusive photos from the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" - the fourth installment of the Spider-Man saga - with fans. The film is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026, UNN writes.

Tom Holland posted fresh photos from the filming of the new movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on his Instagram. The film will be the fourth installment of the saga and promises to continue Peter Parker's story.

The fourth part of the Spider-Man film received the title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2026, and filming began this summer. Who exactly the main character of "Spider-Man 4" will face remains a mystery for now, although there are certain rumors.

In particular, American actor Jon Bernthal, who appeared in several Marvel series as the cold-blooded avenger known as the Punisher, will join Tom Holland in the "Spider-Man" film. It is noted that this will be the last Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.