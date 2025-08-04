Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"

$41.760.05
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 7920 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 13863 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 29391 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 63296 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 46457 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 55753 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 63549 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 65000 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 60191 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 79498 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Publications
Exclusives
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 20638 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 57787 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 84160 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15609 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 55109 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 63285 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 219739 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 308266 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Steve Witkoff
Justin Bieber
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
China
Kharkiv
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 242 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 10155 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 5830 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 15827 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 337818 views
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Shahed-136

Tom Holland shared photos from the filming of the fourth part of "Spider-Man", the premiere of which is scheduled for July 31, 2026. Jon Bernthal will join the cast, and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct.

Tom Holland shared exclusive photos from the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" - the fourth installment of the Spider-Man saga - with fans. The film is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026, UNN writes.

Details

Tom Holland posted fresh photos from the filming of the new movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on his Instagram. The film will be the fourth installment of the saga and promises to continue Peter Parker's story.

Recall

The fourth part of the Spider-Man film received the title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2026, and filming began this summer. Who exactly the main character of "Spider-Man 4" will face remains a mystery for now, although there are certain rumors.

In particular, American actor Jon Bernthal, who appeared in several Marvel series as the cold-blooded avenger known as the Punisher, will join Tom Holland in the "Spider-Man" film. It is noted that this will be the last Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Alona Utkina

CultureUNN Lite
Marvel Entertainment