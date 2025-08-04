Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"
Kyiv • UNN
Tom Holland shared photos from the filming of the fourth part of "Spider-Man", the premiere of which is scheduled for July 31, 2026. Jon Bernthal will join the cast, and Destin Daniel Cretton will direct.
Tom Holland shared exclusive photos from the set of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" - the fourth installment of the Spider-Man saga - with fans. The film is scheduled to premiere on July 31, 2026, UNN writes.
Details
Tom Holland posted fresh photos from the filming of the new movie "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" on his Instagram. The film will be the fourth installment of the saga and promises to continue Peter Parker's story.
Recall
The fourth part of the Spider-Man film received the title "Spider-Man: Brand New Day". The premiere is scheduled for July 31, 2026, and filming began this summer. Who exactly the main character of "Spider-Man 4" will face remains a mystery for now, although there are certain rumors.
In particular, American actor Jon Bernthal, who appeared in several Marvel series as the cold-blooded avenger known as the Punisher, will join Tom Holland in the "Spider-Man" film. It is noted that this will be the last Spider-Man film from Sony and Marvel. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.