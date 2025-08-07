$41.680.11
Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

A serviceman has been detained in the US for attempting to transfer confidential information about the M1A2 Abrams tank to Russia. 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee had access to "top secret" level information.

Spy in the US Army ranks: serviceman passed secret data about Abrams tank to Russia

A serviceman who transferred classified information about the Abrams tank to the Russian Federation was detained in the United States of America. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the US Department of Justice.

Details

It is noted that a soldier from Fort Bliss base was arrested in El Paso, Texas.

According to the criminal complaint, the accused attempted to transmit to Russia classified national defense information related to the operation of the M1A2 Abrams, our country's main battle tank.

- said Assistant US Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Taylor Adam Lee has a "top secret" clearance and access to sensitive restricted information.

In June 2025, Lee allegedly transmitted online export-controlled technical information about the M1A2 Abrams tank and offered assistance to the Russian Federation, stating: "The US is unhappy with my attempts to expose their weaknesses," and added: "At this point, I will even voluntarily assist the Russian Federation."

- the message says.

Investigators charged Lee with criminal charges of attempting to transmit national defense information to a foreign adversary and attempting to export controlled technical data without a license.

Recall

In May, the FBI decided to close the internal oversight office that was established in 2020 to identify and mitigate the risk of abuses in national security oversight.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

