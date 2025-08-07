$41.610.07
Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5120 views

Taras Kozlov headed the SBU department in Kirovohrad region, Kostiantyn Semeniuk – the department in Poltava region.

Zelenskyy changed the heads of the SBU in two regions: details of the decrees

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy replaced the regional heads of the Security Service of Ukraine in two regions – Kirovohrad and Poltava. This is reported by UNN with reference to the relevant decrees of the head of state.

Details

Taras Kozlov became the new head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Kirovohrad Oblast. At the same time, Kostiantyn Semeniuk became the new head of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Poltava Oblast.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that increases the total number of SBU personnel by 10,000 people, allocating 10,000 to the Special Operations Center "A". This document also establishes the grounds and procedure for the SBU to use weapons and special means.

Recall

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the new personal composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. The changes occurred after personnel reshuffles in the government.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poltava Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy