Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees

The German coalition government plans to cut state payments to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. This is reported by Reuters, citing a draft law proposed by the federal government, UNN reports.

In particular, the document provides for a reduction in expenses of 100 euros per month per refugee.

According to the draft law, Ukrainians who arrived in Germany from April 1, 2025, will no longer receive social assistance, but will instead receive payments under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act, which are lower. - the publication writes.

According to the German government, about 1.25 million refugees from Ukraine live in Germany, and about 21,000 first entered the country due to the Russian invasion between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

"The draft law needs approval from the cabinet and the upper house of parliament before it comes into force by the end of the year," the article says.

Germany is recording a noticeable decrease in the number of asylum applications. This is attributed to stricter border controls and the return of migrants who had already started applying for asylum in other countries.

In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from Ukraine