Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees

August 6, 10:17 PM • 11258 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 28568 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 39064 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 82640 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 62277 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 59111 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 46313 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 94334 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70799 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47850 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Popular news
British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with TrumpAugust 6, 06:30 PM • 7654 views
Zelenskyy held a meeting with Syrskyi and Shmyhal in Sumy region: discussed plans and prioritiesVideoAugust 6, 06:52 PM • 3104 views
"One Jew will have 400 Slavic slaves": HUR intercepted anti-Semitic delirium from a Russian residentVideoAugust 6, 07:00 PM • 9780 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 8870 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 5040 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 82650 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 68851 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 94336 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 80150 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 99082 views
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 96990 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 108900 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 102255 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 114956 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 133235 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5250 views

Germany's coalition government plans to reduce state payments to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. According to the draft law, Ukrainians who arrive in Germany from April 1, 2025, will receive 100 euros less per month.

Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees

The German coalition government plans to cut state payments to newly arrived Ukrainian refugees. This is reported by Reuters, citing a draft law proposed by the federal government, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the document provides for a reduction in expenses of 100 euros per month per refugee.

According to the draft law, Ukrainians who arrived in Germany from April 1, 2025, will no longer receive social assistance, but will instead receive payments under the Asylum Seekers' Benefits Act, which are lower.

- the publication writes.

According to the German government, about 1.25 million refugees from Ukraine live in Germany, and about 21,000 first entered the country due to the Russian invasion between April 1 and June 30, 2025.

"The draft law needs approval from the cabinet and the upper house of parliament before it comes into force by the end of the year," the article says.

Recall

Germany is recording a noticeable decrease in the number of asylum applications. This is attributed to stricter border controls and the return of migrants who had already started applying for asylum in other countries.

In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from Ukraine03.08.25, 20:25 • 7012 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Our people abroadFinance
Germany
Ukraine