August 3, 10:28 AM • 5164 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
August 2, 05:16 PM • 99002 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 179095 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 93083 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 154812 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM • 343643 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM • 294566 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM • 132513 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 113064 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM • 208213 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1512 views

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder advocates for Ukrainian refugees in Germany to receive lower payments as asylum seekers, instead of citizen's benefits. According to him, this applies to all Ukrainians, not just newcomers, and is the reason for the low employment rate of refugees.

In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from Ukraine

The head of the Bavarian government proposes that all Ukrainian refugees, instead of civic assistance, receive only "smaller payments for asylum seekers."

UNN reports with reference to ZDF and Tagesschau.

Details

CSU leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder went beyond the agreement in the coalition agreement between the CDU/CSU and the SPD.

In a Sunday "summer interview" with ZDF, the politician stated that all Ukrainian refugees should no longer receive "citizen's assistance, which they have received until now." However, according to Söder, they can receive less assistance as asylum seekers.

This should apply to everyone, not just newcomers, as agreed in the coalition

- the politician stated.

Söder even wanted to "push this through" in the coalition, he said in a pre-recorded interview for the ZDF program "Berlin Direkt."

According to Söder, there is allegedly "no country in the world" that treats refugees from Ukraine the way Germany treats citizens' incomes.

And this, according to the CSU leader, is one of the reasons why "so few people from Ukraine are employed" in Germany, despite having a good education.

Reference

German media remind that, according to statistics, about a third of Ukrainian refugees were employed in Germany.

Addition

The CSU leader rules out cooperation with the AfD.

The AfD would have to fundamentally change its people and content, its style and tone, and exclude many, many people in a process of self-purification. It is not doing this, but quite the opposite

- said the Bavarian Minister-President.

"In fact, we see the opposite, right-wing extremism is intensifying," Söder emphasized.

Recall

More than 2.2 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, received "vital" cash assistance from UNHCR to restore damaged housing.

The number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025, reaching over 7,000 applications from January to May.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Our people abroad
France
Germany
Ukraine