In Germany, CSU leader Markus Söder advocates for ending payments to refugees from Ukraine

The head of the Bavarian government proposes that all Ukrainian refugees, instead of civic assistance, receive only "smaller payments for asylum seekers."

UNN reports with reference to ZDF and Tagesschau.

Details

CSU leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder went beyond the agreement in the coalition agreement between the CDU/CSU and the SPD.

In a Sunday "summer interview" with ZDF, the politician stated that all Ukrainian refugees should no longer receive "citizen's assistance, which they have received until now." However, according to Söder, they can receive less assistance as asylum seekers.

This should apply to everyone, not just newcomers, as agreed in the coalition - the politician stated.

Söder even wanted to "push this through" in the coalition, he said in a pre-recorded interview for the ZDF program "Berlin Direkt."

According to Söder, there is allegedly "no country in the world" that treats refugees from Ukraine the way Germany treats citizens' incomes.

And this, according to the CSU leader, is one of the reasons why "so few people from Ukraine are employed" in Germany, despite having a good education.

Reference

German media remind that, according to statistics, about a third of Ukrainian refugees were employed in Germany.

Addition

The CSU leader rules out cooperation with the AfD.

The AfD would have to fundamentally change its people and content, its style and tone, and exclude many, many people in a process of self-purification. It is not doing this, but quite the opposite - said the Bavarian Minister-President.

"In fact, we see the opposite, right-wing extremism is intensifying," Söder emphasized.

Recall

More than 2.2 million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, received "vital" cash assistance from UNHCR to restore damaged housing.

The number of Ukrainians who applied for refugee status in France sharply increased in 2025, reaching over 7,000 applications from January to May.