Organized torture of journalist Roshchyna: head of pre-trial detention center No. 2 in Taganrog заочно notified of suspicion

The head of Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, Russia, who organized the torture of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As known from open sources, the head of Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog since 2022 is Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Shtoda.

It has been established that in Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov Oblast, a system of repressive treatment of detained Ukrainian citizens, including civilians, was organized. Among the victims is the well-known Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. She was detained by Russian military personnel in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and transported to this detention center. - reports the OPG.

It is noted that in Detention Center No. 2, she was subjected to systemic torture, beatings, humiliation, threats, severe restrictions on access to medical care, drinking water, and food. In addition, she was subjected to physical punishment and psychological pressure with the demand for cooperation with the institution's administration.

During the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings regarding the illegal deprivation of liberty, torture, and murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russia (under Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), it was established that the head of Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog organized the commission of these crimes.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the suspect was notified of suspicion (in absentia) under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — cruel treatment of the civilian population, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons — informs the OPG.

As noted by the prosecutors, the suspect was aware that the journalist was a civilian, did not participate in the armed conflict, and had the appropriate status guaranteed by international humanitarian law, but deliberately violated the norms of the Geneva Convention and other international treaties.

He faces up to 12 years in prison for the crime.

Currently, all persons involved in crimes against the Ukrainian journalist are being identified.

Addition

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech and a people's deputy, reported on April 24 that the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was returned to Ukraine as part of an exchange at the end of February.

Viktoria Roshchyna died during transportation from Taganrog to Moscow. The journalist was taken hostage in August 2023. Her death was reported to her father.

Yuriy Bielousov, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in Armed Conflict Conditions of the Office of the Prosecutor General, reported that numerous signs of torture and cruel treatment were found on the body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna. However, the cause of death could not yet be established due to the condition of the body.

