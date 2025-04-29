$41.740.01
Publications
Exclusives
Погода
+19°
3m/s
22%
751 mm
The tongue of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who was tortured by the Russians, was missing some organs - investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3426 views

The body of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who died in captivity, was returned without organs. This was done to hide the traces of torture and establish the cause of death.

The tongue of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchina, who was tortured by the Russians, was missing some organs - investigation

The body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was tortured by the Russians and returned to Ukraine in February this year, was missing some internal organs. This was probably done to hide the cause of death. This is stated in the investigation by the Parisian editorial office of Forbidden Stories, reports UNN.

Details

Investigators report that the journalist's body was lighter and smaller than the rest after the exchange. There was also a signature on it, which was deciphered as "an unidentified man with significant damage to the coronary arteries."

Later, investigators found a small tag with the inscription "Roshchina". A molecular examination confirmed that it was Viktoriia Roshchina.

Forbidden Stories notes that the body was returned with several parts of the brain, larynx and eyeballs removed. Investigators explain that such damage could have been inflicted to hide the fact that the death was caused by suffocation or strangulation.

Addition

The head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Office of the Prosecutor General, Yuriy Bilousov, reported that numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment were found on the body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna. At the same time, the cause of death has not yet been established due to the condition of the body.

The head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, Member of Parliament Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, reported on April 24 that the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, was returned to Ukraine as part of an exchange in late February.

Viktoriia Roshchyna died during transportation from Taganrog to Moscow. The journalist was taken hostage in August 2023. Her death was reported to her father.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
