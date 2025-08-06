New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it

A new variant of coronavirus called XFG or Stratus has been detected in the Poltava region. It spreads quickly but does not cause a more severe course of the disease or a higher number of deaths. One of the new symptoms may be hoarseness. This was reported by the Poltava Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention, according to UNN.

Details

The State Center for Public Health has determined that the coronavirus detected in patients in the Poltava region belongs to the XFG genetic lineage. The World Health Organization has classified this COVID-19 variant as "under monitoring."

This is due to the rapid spread of this variant (named Stratus): its share increased from 7.4% to 22.7% globally in one month. Current data DO NOT INDICATE a more severe course of the disease or an increase in mortality. Epidemiologists warn that hoarseness is a rare but noticeable symptom of Stratus - emphasize the specialists.

"Hoarse, rough voice" as indicated can be a symptom of infection, although the main signs (cough, fever, fatigue) also remain characteristic.

Experts believe that this strain does not cause a more severe course of the disease, and the vaccines currently in use should remain effective against its manifestations, including severe outcomes.

