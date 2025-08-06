$41.680.11
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14220 views

Since June 2025, Russia has intensified the deportation of Ukrainian citizens through the Georgian border, which has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation at the Daryali checkpoint. Currently, 96 Ukrainians are in the buffer zone, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is working on their return.

Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint

Russia has intensified the deportation of Ukrainian citizens across the border with Georgia, which has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali". This may indicate a targeted Russian operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told journalists, as reported by UNN.

Since the second half of June 2025, the Russian side has intensified the deportation of Ukrainian citizens across the border with Georgia, which has led to a deterioration of the humanitarian situation at the Georgian checkpoint "Dariali" on the border with the Russian Federation. Thanks to measures taken by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs together with the competent authorities of Ukraine, from the end of June until now, it has already been possible to organize the departure of 44 citizens of Ukraine from the buffer zone of the Russian-Georgian border. Russia continued to send a larger number of deportees, which may indicate a targeted Russian operation 

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

Currently, 96 citizens of Ukraine are in the buffer zone of the "Dariali" checkpoint.

Our state is ready to take its people directly, and not bypassing through Georgia and Moldova. As of now, we state that the Russian Federation ignores this call, which also indicates Moscow's conscious desire to create a humanitarian crisis on the Russian-Georgian border. Most of the Ukrainian citizens whom the Russian Federation deports to the border with Georgia are people who were previously brought to criminal responsibility. Among them are both those who served sentences in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and were forcibly moved to the territory of the Russian Federation, and citizens of Ukraine who were on the territory of the Russian Federation and were convicted of crimes committed there 

- the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

It is noted that the "Dariali" checkpoint was used for the return of deported citizens of Ukraine in previous years as well. The problem became particularly acute in July due to a significant intensification of the expulsion of Ukrainian citizens by Russia through this checkpoint in June, as well as the suspension at a certain stage by Moldova of the transit of persons of this category.

Ukrainian citizens found themselves in an extremely difficult situation in the buffer zone of the Georgian-Russian border, as the Georgian side expressed its readiness to provide organized transportation of these citizens to Tbilisi airport only after the Moldovan side confirmed its readiness to accept them as a transit country.

In order to regulate the humanitarian aspects of the stay of Ukrainian citizens in the buffer zone of the Georgian border, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia is actively working with the Georgian side, involving the representation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration in Georgia in this process 

- the ministry notes.

On August 5, the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia received an appeal from 5 citizens of Ukraine, who were deported from the territory of the Russian Federation and are temporarily held at the "Dariali" checkpoint, regarding the start of an indefinite hunger strike with the demand to allow them to cross the Georgian border. Other citizens who are at this checkpoint are also joining the hunger strike.

Five Ukrainians declared a hunger strike at the Georgian-Russian border05.08.25, 18:08 • 3332 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the involvement of the Embassies of Ukraine in Georgia and Moldova, as well as in cooperation with the interested ministries and departments of these countries and Ukraine, is working to resolve this humanitarian crisis as soon as possible. Having received information about the start of the hunger strike, the consuls of the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia immediately went to the border to meet with Ukrainian citizens at the "Dariali" checkpoint and appealed to the Georgian side with a demand for immediate and unhindered access. The consuls are in constant contact with Ukrainian citizens who are at the "Dariali" checkpoint, including those who have declared a hunger strike. At this hour, the Ukrainian side is actively working with both Georgian and Moldovan colleagues at all levels to find the fastest possible solution for the transit of Ukrainian citizens through the territory of Moldova and the return of the next groups of people from the "Dariali" checkpoint in the near future 

- the ministry summarized.

Let us remind you

Russia sends prisoners to the Russian-Georgian border who were initially convicted in the territories of Ukraine, later occupied by Russia. In most cases, they served their sentences in Russian colonies, where they were forcibly taken.

The Georgian authorities state that most of these individuals were convicted of particularly serious crimes, do not have the necessary documents to cross the border, and their admission to the country "poses a threat."

At the "Dariali" border crossing between Russia and Georgia, the number of Ukrainians who declared a hunger strike has increased to 15. They claim that they are being held illegally and demand a meeting with Ukrainian representatives and the opportunity to leave or receive international protection.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsOur people abroad
