Five Ukrainians declared a hunger strike at the Georgian-Russian border

Five Ukrainians, who are in the basement of the Georgian border crossing point "Dariali" on the border between Georgia and Russia, have declared an indefinite hunger strike. This was reported by Echo of the Caucasus with reference to one of the Ukrainians, Serhiy Larko, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the participants of the action plan to submit an official statement to the Georgian border guards about the start of the hunger strike.

He provided journalists with a copy of the appeal, which outlines the reasons and demands of the protesters. In particular, the statement says that the reason for the protest is "illegal actions of Georgian border guards and violation of the rights" of the protesters.

Larko claims that on June 21, he was deported from Russia, and upon arrival in Georgia, his passport was seized and biometric data was collected without legal grounds. He is in the basement of the Dariali checkpoint along with 97 people, including those with HIV and tuberculosis. According to the man, he was denied exit from Georgia, filing an asylum application, legal assistance, and the opportunity to appeal his detention.

The participants of the action demand that a Ukrainian consul be allowed to visit them, that the reasons for their detention be explained, that they be given the opportunity to leave the territory of Georgia or apply for international protection, that a medical examination be conducted, and that, in their words, their illegal detention be stopped.

According to the participants, the protest will continue until all their demands are met.

Addition

Russia is sending prisoners to the Russian-Georgian border who were initially convicted in the territories of Ukraine, later occupied by Russia. In most cases, they served their sentences in Russian colonies, where they were forcibly taken.

The Georgian authorities state that most of these individuals were convicted of particularly serious crimes, do not have the necessary documents to cross the border, and their admission to the country "poses a threat".