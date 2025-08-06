$41.680.11
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15250 views

The State Aviation Service transferred the maintenance of Mi-8 helicopters to a UAE company, despite the presence of Ukrainian enterprises. Experts state risks to national security and the economy due to the company's ties with the Russian Federation.

Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust

The transfer of authority for maintaining repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters to a foreign company from the UAE, which is linked to the Russian defense complex, has caused serious concern among experts. Despite the presence of certified enterprises in Ukraine with many years of experience, their proposals were rejected, and the decision of the State Aviation Service, according to experts, could create risks for both national security and economic stability, writes UNN

Details

The decision of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine to transfer the authority for maintaining repair documentation for Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters to AAL Group Ltd, a company registered in the United Arab Emirates, is raising more and more questions. Primarily due to the available information in the media about this foreign company's cooperation with the Russian Federation and its servicing of the aggressor country's equipment, which is then used against Ukraine.

In addition, Ukraine has its own domestic enterprises that are capable and ready to perform this work. However, despite their relevant experience, certificates, and many years of practice in repairing Mi-8s, all their applications and official appeals to the State Aviation Service were rejected without proper explanation.

According to military expert Oleh Zhdanov, this situation requires attention from the Security Service of Ukraine, particularly its counterintelligence units.

According to the law, they (the SBU – ed.) are responsible for state secrets and security. The SBU counterintelligence must put its visa, that yes, there are no dangerous moments. This is from the point of view of connections with Russia, they must check

– emphasizes the expert.

Regarding the risks of information leakage about Mi-8 combat modifications, flight structure, or technical features, and whether this could complicate helicopter maintenance in combat conditions, Oleh Zhdanov indicates that this is indeed possible and cites the example of information from the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, about similar intelligence work by Ukraine.

The Russians have just launched a submarine, and we already have all the technical and onboard documentation on the table – espionage has not been canceled

– Zhdanov notes and adds that Ukraine needs a whole monitoring system.

In turn, the situation in which Ukrainian aircraft repair enterprises – particularly those servicing military helicopters for the security and defense sector – are forced to coordinate their actions and transfer information about repairs to a private foreign company with dubious ties to Russia adds critical risks. Therefore, the decision of the State Aviation Service of Ukraine, made under the leadership of Oleksandr Bilchuk, is not just a formality, but a potential threat to Ukraine.

"There is not even a thought of refusing": in army aviation explained why Ukraine should modernize Soviet equipment21.06.25, 11:22 • 20172 views

The story of transferring control over documentation for Mi-8s also has a serious economic aspect. Helicopters of this type are still actively used in many countries around the world, and their technical maintenance is currently mostly carried out by two countries – Ukraine and Russia. If a foreign company, to which the right to approve repair work of Ukrainian enterprises has been transferred, decides to act in the interests of the aggressor state, Ukraine risks losing an important segment of the international market.

We are losing profit, we are losing investments, because we are not investing in our own companies. And, eventually, our companies may go bankrupt and close down altogether. Then, indeed, we may lose the market

– comments military expert Oleh Zhdanov.

The expert also emphasizes that Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko should pay attention to this situation, as it concerns the support of national enterprises and the preservation of economic independence in a strategically important industry. According to him, Ukraine needs a clear economic policy from the Cabinet of Ministers with priority for domestic specialists and manufacturers. Otherwise, this will inevitably affect not only the work of enterprises but also the overall investment attractiveness of the aviation sector and the level of trust from international partners.

Recall

According to experts, control over technical documentation directly affects the right to determine who can service and repair helicopters. Against the background of choosing a foreign and obviously risky company, AAL Group Ltd, due to its Russian ties, experts also emphasize that Ukraine has domestic certified companies with relevant competencies that have been providing technical maintenance and repair of helicopters since 2014 and are included in state registers of service providers. Therefore, the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions not only about security but also about supporting the national manufacturer.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications
