"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy

US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to him, the place and time of this meeting have not yet been determined.

"But today we had very fruitful talks with President Putin. And there is a high probability that we will be able to complete this round, complete this path. This path has been long and continues to be long, but there is a high probability that a meeting will take place very soon," Trump said.

Recall

US President Donald Trump intends to meet personally with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin next week, and soon after that he plans to meet with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Putin seeks meeting with Trump, it could happen next week - Media