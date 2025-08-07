$41.680.11
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM • 32665 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 74115 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 57665 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 57782 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 45386 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 91230 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70485 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47563 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43925 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Publications
Exclusives
Putin seeks meeting with Trump, it could happen next week - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin expressed a desire to meet with US President Donald Trump. The head of the White House is open to such a meeting if it contributes to ending the war in Ukraine and provided Putin meets with Zelenskyy.

Putin seeks meeting with Trump, it could happen next week - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told US special envoy Steve Witkoff that he wants to meet with US President Donald Trump at some point. This was reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

Details

It is stated that after Witkoff conveyed this message, Trump said that he was open to a meeting next week if it could lead to an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, which refers to an unnamed White House source, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week.

Trump noted that he is open to this if Putin also meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

- the publication quotes the interlocutor.

Context

Earlier, NYT reported that US President Donald Trump intends to personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as early as next week.

According to Bild, Trump, in a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "more productive than expected."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire, as pressure is working on them.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

