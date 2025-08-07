Putin seeks meeting with Trump, it could happen next week - Media

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told US special envoy Steve Witkoff that he wants to meet with US President Donald Trump at some point. This was reported by Fox News, informs UNN.

Details

It is stated that after Witkoff conveyed this message, Trump said that he was open to a meeting next week if it could lead to an end to the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, according to ABC News, which refers to an unnamed White House source, a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin could take place as early as next week.

Trump noted that he is open to this if Putin also meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

Context

Earlier, NYT reported that US President Donald Trump intends to personally meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin as early as next week.

According to Bild, Trump, in a conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, stated that the meeting between US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was "more productive than expected."

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is now more inclined to a ceasefire, as pressure is working on them.

