British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
05:38 PM • 10347 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
05:25 PM • 20583 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 58447 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 49395 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 50483 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 42027 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 82194 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 69823 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 47078 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
August 6, 09:59 AM • 43725 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
90%
752mm
Popular news
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 86429 views
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every tasteAugust 6, 12:01 PM • 50868 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 83090 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 63566 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 51156 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 58470 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantage02:07 PM • 51466 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 82208 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 63864 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 83379 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Serhiy Lysak
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
White House
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 86696 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 104036 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 97699 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 110821 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 129362 views
Actual
COVID-19
Mi-8
ChatGPT
Shahed-136
Pistol

British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1388 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated in a phone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated in the telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The publication reports that "among the European leaders who previously joined Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his conversation with Donald Trump, today was Keir Starmer."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine said that Trump informed him and other leaders about what happened during today's meeting between US representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump today began a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum appeared after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
White House
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine