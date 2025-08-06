British PM joined Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer participated in the telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The publication reports that "among the European leaders who previously joined Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his conversation with Donald Trump, today was Keir Starmer."

Earlier, UNN wrote that the President of Ukraine said that Trump informed him and other leaders about what happened during today's meeting between US representative Steve Witkoff and Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Additionally

As reported by UNN, US President Donald Trump today began a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation took place against the backdrop of White House envoy Steve Witkoff's meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

Recall

Three weeks ago, Trump stated that he was giving Putin a 50-day deadline to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The ultimatum appeared after Trump became convinced that the Russian dictator was not negotiating in good faith. Last week, Trump shortened the deadline for the same reason.