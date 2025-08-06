$41.680.11
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
August 5, 04:09 PM • 77726 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
August 5, 02:18 PM • 68873 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 137432 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
August 5, 10:48 AM • 84875 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
August 5, 10:24 AM • 156344 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
August 5, 10:08 AM • 66804 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
August 5, 09:54 AM • 49655 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 42741 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 134964 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4172 views

Matt Smith, known for his role in "House of the Dragon", is expected to get a villain role in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Starfighter" film. Filming will begin in the autumn, with the premiere scheduled for May 28, 2027.

"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media

After participating in battles for the Targaryen house, Matt Smith is ready for the next battle in a galaxy far, far away - the star of "House of the Dragon" will join Ryan Gosling in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Starfighter," Deadline reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

While exact details about who Smith will play are not yet clear, sources say it will be one of the villain roles. Casting for the project has been ongoing for the past few weeks, with Levy meeting with several actors for this key role. Sources say that management decided to choose Smith for the role of the next big villain in the "Star Wars" universe.

Mia Goth is also involved in the filming, and Shawn Levy will direct the film. The screenplay was written by Jonathan Tropper.

Lucasfilm and Smith's representatives could not be reached for comment.

Filming will begin in the fall, with a premiere scheduled for May 28, 2027.

Details about the new film were revealed in April at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo. The film is set five years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker," which concluded the Skywalker saga and is currently the last film in the "Star Wars" chronology.

Addition

Smith is starring in the second season of HBO's popular "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." His upcoming projects include Sony and Darren Aronofsky's thriller "Caught Stealing," in which he stars alongside Austin Butler. He also has the mini-series "Death of Bunny Monro."

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Ryan Gosling
Tokyo
Darren Aronofsky