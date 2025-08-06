"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media

After participating in battles for the Targaryen house, Matt Smith is ready for the next battle in a galaxy far, far away - the star of "House of the Dragon" will join Ryan Gosling in Lucasfilm's "Star Wars: Starfighter," Deadline reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

While exact details about who Smith will play are not yet clear, sources say it will be one of the villain roles. Casting for the project has been ongoing for the past few weeks, with Levy meeting with several actors for this key role. Sources say that management decided to choose Smith for the role of the next big villain in the "Star Wars" universe.

Mia Goth is also involved in the filming, and Shawn Levy will direct the film. The screenplay was written by Jonathan Tropper.

Lucasfilm and Smith's representatives could not be reached for comment.

Filming will begin in the fall, with a premiere scheduled for May 28, 2027.

Details about the new film were revealed in April at the Star Wars Celebration event in Tokyo. The film is set five years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker," which concluded the Skywalker saga and is currently the last film in the "Star Wars" chronology.

Addition

Smith is starring in the second season of HBO's popular "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon." His upcoming projects include Sony and Darren Aronofsky's thriller "Caught Stealing," in which he stars alongside Austin Butler. He also has the mini-series "Death of Bunny Monro."