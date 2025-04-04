$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15493 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28176 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64565 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213486 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122437 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391692 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310574 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45106 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131503 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14671 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13938 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131605 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213488 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391692 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254213 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310574 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2954 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45190 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72058 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57160 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Tokyo

News by theme

Kanye West fled to Tokyo after a fight with Kim online

Rapper Kanye West has traveled to Tokyo following disputes with Kim Kardashian over their daughter North's music collaboration with Playboi Carti. West criticized Carti and stated that the man has the final say regarding the children.

News of the World • March 25, 07:13 AM • 77400 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Tesla will launch a robot taxi in the US: Musk reveals plans for the coming years

Tesla plans to launch a self-driving taxi service in Austin in the summer of 2025. The company has also announced the release of the Optimus robot and large-scale production of cyber taxis by 2026.

News of the World • January 30, 08:02 AM • 26370 views

One million people in Times Square: how New York met 2025

One million people gathered in Times Square in New York to celebrate the New Year with the traditional ball drop. Despite the rain and increased security measures, the show included celebrity appearances and a ton of confetti.

News of the World • January 1, 07:53 AM • 25251 views

Tokyo and Seoul break into the New Year: traditional bell ringing and canceled celebrations

Japan celebrated the New Year with traditional ringing of the bell at Tokudai-ji temple. South Korea canceled festive performances due to the Boeing 737 plane crash that killed 179 people.

News of the World • December 31, 03:11 PM • 24381 views

Romeo and Juliet star passes away at 73

British actress Olivia Hussey died at her home on December 27. During her career, she starred in more than 50 projects, including the iconic role of Juliet at the age of 15.

Culture • December 28, 01:00 PM • 22492 views

NASA's Parker Solar Probe prepares to fly by the Sun on Christmas Eve

NASA's Parker Solar Probe will approach the Sun to a record distance of 6. 2 million kilometers on December 24. The device will travel at a speed of 690,000 km/h at a shield temperature of 930°C.

News of the World • December 24, 11:02 AM • 14042 views

Waymo robot taxis will appear outside the US for the first time - Tokyo is chosen

Waymo will start testing self-driving taxis in Tokyo in early 2025 in collaboration with GO and Nihon Kotsu. The test will cover seven key areas of the city and will be the company's first experience with left-hand traffic.

News of the World • December 17, 06:45 AM • 16796 views

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama: icon of J-Pop music of the 80s and 90s, star of the movie "Love Letter"has died

Japanese actress and singer Miho Nakayama has died at the age of 54 at her home in Tokyo. Her body was found in the bathroom after she failed to show up for work.

News of the World • December 6, 12:59 PM • 17041 views

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to the company's headquarters in China

Alibaba founder Jack Ma made a rare public visit to the company's headquarters in China. Its return comes amid Beijing's attempts to restore confidence in the private sector after prolonged pressure on technology companies.

News of the World • November 29, 08:53 PM • 23077 views

Japanese manicurist turns plastic waste into eco-friendly art nails

Naomi Arimoto from Japan collects plastic waste on the beach and uses it to decorate nails in her salon. The nail technician seeks to draw attention to the problem of pollution through a creative approach to manicure.

News of the World • November 20, 01:59 AM • 16300 views

Ukraine and Japan sign agreement to strengthen security cooperation

Ukraine and Japan sign an agreement to strengthen cooperation in information security. Japan has provided $12.1 billion in aid to Ukraine and plans to allocate another $3 billion from frozen Russian assets.

War • November 16, 08:01 PM • 44315 views

American arrested in Japan: 65-year-old tourist damaged sacred temple gate

An American tourist was arrested in Tokyo for vandalizing the Meiji Jingu Shrine. The incident occurred amid an increase in cases of inappropriate behavior by tourists in Japan, which received almost 27 million visitors in 2023.

News of the World • November 15, 04:24 AM • 17549 views

Japanese Prime Minister falls asleep while voting for his own re-election

Shigeru Ishiba dozed off during a parliamentary vote on his candidacy for the post of Prime Minister of Japan. The spokesman explained the incident by the effect of strong cold medicine.

News of the World • November 12, 09:24 AM • 21295 views

The price of PlayStation 5 Pro did not negatively affect sales results - Sony President

Sony's president announced successful sales of PlayStation 5 Pro despite the high price. The company reached 77.7 million game sales and increased the PlayStation Network user base to 116 million.

Technologies • November 11, 08:40 AM • 14999 views

Borrell: North Korean troops in Ukraine demands "appropriate response"

EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said that it is necessary to respond to North Korea's involvement in the war. He came for talks with senior officials during his visits to Japan and South Korea.

War • November 1, 07:40 AM • 39631 views

Japanese startup Sakana AI prepares to launch its first AI product in 2025

Nvidia-backed Tokyo-based Sakana AI plans to release its first commercial AI product in 2025. The startup develops AI technology for text, image, video, and code generation.

Technologies • October 31, 02:44 PM • 16112 views

Carbon emission reduction 'miles short' of 2030 target - UN

The concentration of the three main greenhouse gases reached new highs in 2023. Current measures will only reduce emissions by 2.6% by 2030 instead of the required 43%.

Society • October 28, 12:18 PM • 16957 views

AI will take on a human form - Nvidia vice president

A representative of Nvidia announced the future “human form” of artificial intelligence. According to him, Japanese technologies will contribute to the development of AI not only in the creation of humanoids, but also in real operations.

News of the World • October 28, 06:51 AM • 14525 views

Man throws Molotov cocktails at ruling party headquarters in Tokyo

In Tokyo, a 49-year-old man threw several Molotov cocktails at the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan headquarters building. The attack took place 8 days before early parliamentary elections amid corruption scandals in the party.

News of the World • October 19, 02:32 AM • 21501 views

Japanese drones to search for landmines in Ukraine

The Japanese company Prodrone plans to start a business of detecting landmines in Ukraine using drones. The project is planned to be commercialized by fiscal year 2025 in cooperation with Tokyo-based consulting firm Padeco.

War • October 17, 08:14 AM • 27271 views

Five exciting Japanese films: what to watch this fall weekend

UNN offers a selection of five Japanese films of different genres to watch this weekend. Among them are dramas, action movies, and sci-fi, which reveal the themes of family, justice, and self-discovery.

Society • October 11, 07:37 PM • 96101 views

Problems of excessive tourism: popular areas of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets

The Shibuya and Shinjuku districts of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets to combat the problems of excessive tourism. The ban is in effect permanently in Shibuya and on holidays in Shinjuku.

News of the World • October 9, 08:24 AM • 112959 views

Due to climate change, Tokyo is expanding a huge complex of underground tanks for collecting rainwater

Tokyo is modernizing its system of underground tunnels to collect rainwater due to increased precipitation. The $1.63 billion project prevents flooding, but needs to be expanded due to the increase in extreme precipitation.

News of the World • October 3, 08:12 AM • 12798 views

Japanese fighter jet intercepts Russian military aircraft and fires flares

A Russian Il-38 violated Japanese airspace three times on September 23. In response, Japanese fighter jets used flares for the first time, and Tokyo lodged a strong protest with the Russian government.

News of the World • September 23, 03:33 PM • 18080 views

Chinese swimmer Zhang Yufei wins the most medals at the Paris Olympics

Zhang Yufei won six Olympic medals at the Paris Games, becoming the most successful athlete of the tournament. Frenchman Leon Marchand is the leader in the number of gold medals with five.

Sports • August 11, 03:34 PM • 35782 views

Japan's Prime Minister canceled a trip abroad due to the risk of a major earthquake

Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.

News of the World • August 9, 07:49 AM • 23346 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 8

On August 8, Ukrainian Olympians will compete in rhythmic gymnastics, rock climbing, rowing, pentathlon, wrestling, and weightlifting. The day before, Oleksandr Khyzhnyak won a gold medal in boxing.

Sports • August 8, 06:19 AM • 17141 views

South Korea, Japan and the United States sign a memorandum of cooperation in the security sphere

South Korea, Japan, and the United States signed a document on security cooperation against DPRK threats. The memorandum provides for political consultations, information exchange, and joint exercises.

News of the World • July 28, 07:47 AM • 27605 views

Romanchuk and Svitolina to carry the flag of Ukraine at the opening of the 2024 Olympics

Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina, winners of the previous Games, will be the flag bearers of the Ukrainian national team at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The ceremony will take place on July 26 at 21:00 Kyiv time.

Sports • July 25, 08:43 PM • 21612 views