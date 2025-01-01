ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

One million people in Times Square: how New York met 2025

One million people in Times Square: how New York met 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25100 views

One million people gathered in Times Square in New York to celebrate the New Year with the traditional ball drop. Despite the rain and increased security measures, the show included celebrity appearances and a ton of confetti.

Approximately 1 million people gathered in Times Square in New York City in the United States to watch the New Year's Eve 2025 ball drop according to tradition, UNN reports citing CBS News.

Details

The show officially began at 6 p.m. local time when the balloon's lights were lit and it was raised to One Times Square. In the evening, Carrie Underwood, Jonas Brothers, Marc Ambor, Mickey Guyton, Rita Ora, TLC and others performed.

At 23:59, the 60-second countdown began and confetti flew. At midnight, the lights on the balloon went out and the numbers "2025" came to life.

The end of the show was at 00:15, after which the cleanup was to begin. They had to remove more than 1 ton of confetti.

Spectators began to gather before dawn, including one group of friends who had flown in from Tokyo. Some brought blankets, ponchos, and hand warmers, while others had snacks and even fried chicken.

"I'm excited about it. I'm really happy to be here. I've never done this before. I've always wanted to do this since I was a little girl, and here I am," said Shontae Sheppard, a resident of Los Angeles.

"We are very excited. We've been waiting for this trip for months because we really want to see what people talk about when you talk about, you know, New Year's Eve in New York," said Elisa Corliano, an Italian tourist.

Even heavy rain could not spoil the mood of the crowd. At the same time, it is reported that many New Year's Eve fireworks in 2025 in New York have been canceled due to the weather.

The New York Police Department said they had a "huge" amount of police resources around Times Square and beyond as the city prepared for the world-famous New Year's Eve celebration.

The department said that there is no credit threat, and the agency is working in what it calls a "high threat environment" to ensure that the night goes off without a hitch.

Julia Shramko

