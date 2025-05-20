$41.580.08
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5690 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 14999 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 43386 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26516 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59335 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45311 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156176 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93402 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155483 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110080 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Aurora Clavel, star of the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose", has died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Mexican actress Aurora Clavel has died at the age of 88 in Mexico City. She is known for her roles in the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose".

Aurora Clavel, star of the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose", has died

Mexican actress Aurora Clavel has died at the age of 88. She became famous, in particular, for her roles in the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose". This is reported by UNN with reference to El Imparcial.

It is specified that Clavel died in the capital of Mexico. The cause of death is not disclosed.

We regret the departure of our colleague Aurora Clavel Gallardo. She was part of the commission for the protection of honor and justice ANDA. We express our condolences to family, friends and colleagues

-  says the National Association of Actors in X.

-  says the National Association of Actors in X.

Let's add

Clavel was born on August 14, 1936 in Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca. Aurora began acting in 1961, her complete filmography includes more than 100 roles in film and television. She became known to Soviet viewers for popular telenovelas in the 1980s.

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show20.05.25, 10:01 • 87765 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureNews of the World
Mexico City
Mexico
