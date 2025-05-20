Aurora Clavel, star of the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose", has died

Mexican actress Aurora Clavel has died at the age of 88. She became famous, in particular, for her roles in the series "The Rich Also Cry" and "Wild Rose". This is reported by UNN with reference to El Imparcial.

It is specified that Clavel died in the capital of Mexico. The cause of death is not disclosed.

We regret the departure of our colleague Aurora Clavel Gallardo. She was part of the commission for the protection of honor and justice ANDA. We express our condolences to family, friends and colleagues - says the National Association of Actors in X.

Clavel was born on August 14, 1936 in Pinotepa Nacional, Oaxaca. Aurora began acting in 1961, her complete filmography includes more than 100 roles in film and television. She became known to Soviet viewers for popular telenovelas in the 1980s.

