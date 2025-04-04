Mexico City authorities have compromised by banning the killing of bulls and the use of sharp objects in bullfighting. This has sparked protests from fans of traditional bullfighting.
Two young brothers and a 17-year-old boy were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories. The boy was persecuted because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and the brothers were reunited with their mother, who could not take them on her own.
In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner made an emergency landing in Bermuda due to a strong odor from 100 pigs in the cargo hold. Passengers were accommodated in hotels, and the animals were left under the supervision of veterinarians.
13 children died from infection with intravenous feeding packages in Mexico. The cause was the multi-resistant bacterium Klebsiella oxytoca, found in four hospitals.
On October 1, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit is aimed at deepening Ukrainian-Mexican cooperation and strengthening international support for Ukraine.
The European Commission has called on Mexico to arrest Putin if he attends the inauguration of the new president. As a member of the ICC, Mexico is legally obliged to execute an international arrest warrant.
Mexico has invited Putin to the inauguration of newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1. Mexico has ratified the Rome Statute and should arrest Putin if he arrives, as the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for him.
In Mexico, a 59-year-old man died after contracting avian flu Type (A(H5N2). According to the World Health Organization, this is the world's first laboratory-confirmed case of human infection with the influenza A virus.
Claudia Schoenbaum wins the Mexican presidential election, becoming the country's first female president according to exit polls.
Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.
Mexico has experienced record temperatures in 10 cities, including the capital, amid intense heat that has caused power outages and overstretched the grid.
A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people and injured 32 others when it overturned on a highway en route from Guanajuato to Chalma.
The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico has become more active, spewing steam, ash, gas and hot rock fragments over the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to warn against climbing the volcano and staying near it.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Bullfighting returned to the Mexico City arena after 1. 5 years amid protests. It was held amid protests by animal rights activists who shouted: "Murderers!".