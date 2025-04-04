Mexico City

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12594 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22094 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 60980 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 207541 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119222 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 386462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306959 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213119 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243898 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254946 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69019 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 19502 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 40845 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 125920 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126564 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 207541 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 386462 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 251786 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 306959 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 678 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12034 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41339 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69483 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55408 views
Mexico City

Mexico City government bans bullfighting, but tries to preserve traditions

Mexico City authorities have compromised by banning the killing of bulls and the use of sharp objects in bullfighting. This has sparked protests from fans of traditional bullfighting.

News of the World • March 20, 08:01 AM • 10377 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories

Two young brothers and a 17-year-old boy were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories. The boy was persecuted because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and the brothers were reunited with their mother, who could not take them on her own.

Society • January 7, 03:26 PM • 23087 views

Return of illegally deported children: almost 450 little Ukrainians are back in their native land - Bring Kids Back UA

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.

Society • January 6, 10:01 AM • 28447 views

Airplane with 259 passengers made an emergency landing due to the smell of pigs on board

A Boeing 787 Dreamliner made an emergency landing in Bermuda due to a strong odor from 100 pigs in the cargo hold. Passengers were accommodated in hotels, and the animals were left under the supervision of veterinarians.

News of the World • December 16, 03:01 PM • 102651 views

Due to possible infection of injection bags in Mexico, 13 children died

13 children died from infection with intravenous feeding packages in Mexico. The cause was the multi-resistant bacterium Klebsiella oxytoca, found in four hospitals.

News of the World • December 6, 12:04 AM • 17247 views

Stefanchuk to attend the inauguration of Mexican President Sheinbaum

On October 1, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will attend the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum. The visit is aimed at deepening Ukrainian-Mexican cooperation and strengthening international support for Ukraine.

Politics • September 30, 01:50 PM • 15661 views

EU calls on Mexico to arrest Putin if he comes to new president's inauguration

The European Commission has called on Mexico to arrest Putin if he attends the inauguration of the new president. As a member of the ICC, Mexico is legally obliged to execute an international arrest warrant.

Politics • August 8, 09:00 PM • 106115 views

Mexico invites Putin to inauguration of new president

Mexico has invited Putin to the inauguration of newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1. Mexico has ratified the Rome Statute and should arrest Putin if he arrives, as the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for him.

News of the World • August 7, 10:59 AM • 19332 views

Mexico records World's first human death from a new strain of avian flu - WHO

In Mexico, a 59-year-old man died after contracting avian flu Type (A(H5N2). According to the World Health Organization, this is the world's first laboratory-confirmed case of human infection with the influenza A virus.

News of the World • June 6, 11:42 AM • 19233 views

In Mexico, a woman wins the presidential election for the first time

Claudia Schoenbaum wins the Mexican presidential election, becoming the country's first female president according to exit polls.

Politics • June 3, 05:05 AM • 29256 views

Colombia passes bill banning bullfighting from 2027

Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting across the country from 2027, with a three-year transition period to help those whose livelihoods depend on the practice.

News of the World • May 29, 02:57 PM • 21702 views

Heat wave in Mexico breaks records in ten cities, including Mexico City

Mexico has experienced record temperatures in 10 cities, including the capital, amid intense heat that has caused power outages and overstretched the grid.

News of the World • May 11, 11:41 AM • 30374 views

A bus crashes on a highway near the Mexican capital: 18 dead, 32 injured

A bus crash on the outskirts of Mexico City killed 18 people and injured 32 others when it overturned on a highway en route from Guanajuato to Chalma.

Crimes and emergencies • April 29, 10:54 AM • 18454 views

Popocatepetl volcano has become active in Mexico

The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico has become more active, spewing steam, ash, gas and hot rock fragments over the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to warn against climbing the volcano and staying near it.

News of the World • March 10, 10:08 PM • 31195 views

MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will host the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be hosted by stadiums in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The final will take place at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Sports • February 5, 11:21 AM • 27252 views

To the cries of "Killer": Mexico City hosts bullfight for the first time in 1.5 years

Bullfighting returned to the Mexico City arena after 1. 5 years amid protests. It was held amid protests by animal rights activists who shouted: "Murderers!".

News of the World • January 30, 01:30 AM • 28794 views