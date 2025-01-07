As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories

Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, three children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is a 17-year-old boy. This was reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

A young mother who was forced to leave Ukraine because of the war lived for a long time separated from her young sons because she could not take them from the TOT. The children stayed in Donetsk region with their biological father. Thanks to the efforts of the rescue mission, the family was reunited, and now the children are safe, - the message says.



Details

According to the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, the woman was unable to get her children back on her own, so she turned to the authorities for help. As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, the children were evacuated from the occupied territory and reunited with their mother.

We also managed to rescue a 17-year-old boy who was persecuted, interrogated and threatened for his pro-Ukrainian position and support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He is now safe, receiving the necessary support and preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.

Recall

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.