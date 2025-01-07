As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 41911 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 145300 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126181 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133863 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169898 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110411 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163224 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104427 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113941 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 92518 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129281 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127952 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 90816 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100858 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 145300 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163224 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191002 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180245 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127952 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 129281 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142521 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134180 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151391 views
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, three more children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22982 views

Two young brothers and a 17-year-old boy were evacuated from the temporarily occupied territories. The boy was persecuted because of his pro-Ukrainian position, and the brothers were reunited with their mother, who could not take them on her own.

Within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, three children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories. Among them is a 17-year-old boy. This was reported by the Ombudsman of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets, UNN reports.

A young mother who was forced to leave Ukraine because of the war lived for a long time separated from her young sons because she could not take them from the TOT. The children stayed in Donetsk region with their biological father. Thanks to the efforts of the rescue mission, the family was reunited, and now the children are safe,

- the message says.

Details

According to the Ombudsman of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, the woman was unable to get her children back on her own, so she turned to the authorities for help. As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, the children were evacuated from the occupied territory and reunited with their mother. 

We also managed to rescue a 17-year-old boy who was persecuted, interrogated and threatened for his pro-Ukrainian position and support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He is now safe, receiving the necessary support and preparing to study at a Ukrainian educational institution.

Recall 

In 2024, thanks to the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 449 illegally deported Ukrainian children were returned. International partners from Brussels to Mexico City are helping Ukraine return children from the occupied territories.

Alina Volianska

SocietyWar
mexico-cityMexico City
brusselsBrussels
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk

