Violations revealed by ARMA audit are the result of inadequate management - expert

The findings of the audit of the Accounting Chamber in the Asset Recovery and Management Agency indicate violations of the use of budget funds, which indicates management problems in ARMA. This opinion was expressed in an exclusive commentary to UNN by Ihor Chobitko, a lawyer and former chairman of the Public Council at the ARMA.

We see in the conclusions of the Accounting Chamber that there are violations of the use of budget funds. We see that law enforcement agencies are paying attention to the improper performance of functional duties in ARMA. I believe that it is not the body itself that is doing this, but the civil servants who work there. And accordingly, the ARMA management improperly used such funds, - Chobitko noted.

He also noted that the auditors pointed out the agency's problems in its relations with law enforcement agencies. In his opinion, the relationship between law enforcement and ARMA should be based on mutual respect and be in line with their legal powers.

Relations should be within the limits provided by the law on ARMA and the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. The fact that they go out of line, the public sees that they are improper, unstable, does not benefit ARMA, - the expert emphasized.

Chobitko believes that the audit findings showed that it is now necessary to focus on the proper management of the ARMA and to elect a head who will be able to manage this body in accordance with the law. After all, the head of the agency is personally responsible for all violations revealed by the audit.

Context

ARMA Head Olena Duma called the audit "an unprecedented step in ensuring maximum transparency." She emphasized the record growth of the agency's revenues, the introduction of new management mechanisms, and the improvement of its performance in 2024. At the same time, the head of the agency avoided commenting on the problems identified during the audit.

Based on the results of the audit, Transparency International Ukraine pointed out the need to reform the ARMA. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that the agency's activities currently raise serious concerns, including from international partners.

Earlier, Transparency International Ukraine criticized the ARMA for not meeting European standards. Anti-corruption experts pointed out that quite often there is "contradictory communication from the agency or its officials, combined with populism, violation of the presumption of innocence and lack of understanding of the competence of state bodies.