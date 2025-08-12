Near Kyiv, at the Code of the Nation Museum, the first "Filižanka" heroic coffee festival was held, dedicated to the memory of the fallen soldier Artem Telebenev ("Talib") — a barista, volunteer, and junior sergeant who dreamed of creating Ukrainian coffee with character, on the initiative of his wife Yana Berkut. The event was made possible thanks to the support of the third President of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, the public organization "Kyivshchyna — This Is Us," the head of the Gatnenska community, Oleksandr Palamarchuk, and the program of individual support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans, and their families, "MHP Poruch," implemented by the charitable foundation "MHP-Hromadi." . Hundreds of concerned Ukrainians took part in the festival: veterans, volunteers, military personnel, and cultural figures, according to UNN.

It resembles symptoms typical for Covid-19, such as cough, weakness, runny nose, elevated temperature, nasal congestion, but the peculiarity of this variant is hoarseness, which distinguishes it from other strains - the doctor noted.

Patients also experience pronounced weakness and severe fatigue, and pain is more localized in the throat even with normal complete blood count results, when inflammation is absent. Often people do not seek medical attention because they think it is a common cold.

This is very similar to a common ARVI, so indeed this disease is often missed - the medic explained.

Who is at risk

Usually, we are used to the fact that among those who suffered from previous strains, the majority were elderly people. With this strain, this trend continues.

Pregnant women, elderly people, and people with chronic diseases such as, for example, diabetes, possibly bronchial asthma, people with diseases that cause a decrease in immunity are still at risk. - Osadchuk explained.

Children are also getting sick now, but, according to the doctor, they do not tolerate the viral infection worse than adults. It is also worth noting that pneumonia develops quite rarely with the "Stratus" variant.

It must be remembered that Covid-19's most terrible complication is viral pneumonia - says the medic.

The danger of the new strain

This strain has only recently appeared in Ukraine, although it was already recorded in Europe and America in the summer. Therefore, it is currently impossible to say with certainty whether it is less or more dangerous than previous strains.

Still, one must be on guard, because pneumonia usually manifests itself on the fifth to seventh day from the onset of Covid-19 symptoms, and one must monitor for shortness of breath, a dry, persistent cough, and a feeling of tightness in the chest. Sometimes, a fever appears, then there seems to be an improvement, then - a fever again. - the doctor emphasized, stressing that the variability of the disease can be deceptive.

She emphasized that this is also one of the symptoms that absolutely requires a doctor's consultation. Therefore, if the test confirmed Covid-19, you should definitely come for a follow-up appointment on the fifth or sixth day to avoid missing anything.

Currently, there are no tests that say it's Stratus, it's Omicron, or something else. But if the test confirmed Covid, then a follow-up doctor's consultation is mandatory around the fifth or sixth day. - the medic emphasized.

Regarding strain identification, the doctor notes that there is no great need to know which particular strain a person has contracted, as the treatment is the same for all types.

Covid treatment

According to the doctor, there is currently no specific treatment for different strains of Covid-19. General recommendations to alleviate the course of the disease usually look like this:

This is abundant drinking; if we drink more, our temperature will decrease better, and we will feel better, and this is also detoxification therapy. Also, ibuprofen or paracetamol are two drugs that are allowed worldwide for reducing temperature, because they not only reduce temperature but are also pain relievers. If we take ibuprofen, our throat pain will decrease. - explains the doctor.

To relieve sore throat pain, she says, local remedies can be used, for example, benzydamine-based preparations - lozenges, sprays. Also, mint lozenges help well with dry cough. If there is severe nasal congestion, it is enough to use vasoconstrictor drops and rinse the nose with saline solutions.

It is imperative to monitor your well-being under the supervision of a family doctor, as they can measure saturation, listen to the lungs, and timely detect possible viral pneumonia. For high-risk groups, Molnupinavir and Paxlovid can be used, Osadchuk says. For everyone else – only symptomatic treatment.

Regarding immunomodulators, the doctor says that most studies have found them to be ineffective.

Our immune system is quite complex. And if we had immunomodulators that could lead to recovery, then perhaps we wouldn't get sick at all. Therefore, in reality, there are no such truly effective immunomodulators. - the specialist concluded.

Prevention methods

The doctor advises ventilating the room as often as possible. If possible, go for walks in the fresh air. Be sure to drink plenty of fluids: tea or water.

It is better to avoid crowds of people, such as concerts or mass events. At the same time, wearing a mask remains mandatory in crowded places. Do not forget to use hand sanitizers, especially after visiting stores.

If someone in the family has contracted Covid-19, it is better to isolate that person, ideally in another dwelling. If they remain in the apartment, even in another room, all family members have a high risk of getting sick.

