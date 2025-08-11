$41.390.07
752mm
The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is increasing in Kyiv 11 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2020 views

The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 is increasing in Kyiv, including severe cases. This is due to the seasonal surge in incidence and people returning from vacation.

The number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is increasing in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the number of hospitalized patients is increasing, including those in serious condition due to COVID-19. This was announced by the director of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration, Valentyna Hinzburg, on the air of one of the Ukrainian TV channels, as reported by UNN.

Details

We state that the number of hospitalized patients is increasing, and among them, there are those in serious condition

- said Hinzburg.

She noted that a seasonal surge in the disease is observed before September.

This is absolutely seasonal. Before September, the number of returns from vacation and migration events increases. People come from other countries. We do not adhere to elementary safety measures

- Hinzburg said.

She also recommends that people take care of themselves and not neglect wearing masks in crowded places.

Addition

In Poltava Oblast, a new variant of coronavirus called XFG or Stratus has been detected. It spreads quickly but does not cause a more severe course of the disease or a higher number of deaths. One of the new symptoms may be hoarseness.

On August 8, the Public Health Center of Ukraine reported that cases of the new Stratus coronavirus strain were confirmed in seven regions of Ukraine and Kyiv.

Anna Murashko

SocietyCOVID-19KyivHealth
Poltava Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv