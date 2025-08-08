New coronavirus strain Stratus detected in seven regions of Ukraine and Kyiv

Cases of the new coronavirus strain Stratus have been confirmed in seven regions of Ukraine and Kyiv. This was reported by the Public Health Center of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Currently, the situation with COVID-19 incidence is fully controlled and does not cause excessive burden on the medical system. At the same time, as last year, there is an increase in COVID-19 cases during the summer period. According to the routine epidemiological surveillance system, 684 COVID-19 cases were recorded last week, compared to 494 cases the previous week. - the statement says.

It is noted that Stratus is one of the two dominant strains in the world, alongside NB.1.8.1 (Nimbus), which has not yet been detected in Ukraine.

As of July 16, 38 cases of XFG were confirmed in Ukraine: in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv regions, and Kyiv. - added the PHC.

It is reported that Stratus shows an increased ability to spread, but does not lead to a more severe course of the disease. In most cases, the clinical picture is limited to symptoms of the upper respiratory tract in the form of hoarseness.

Recall

A new variant of coronavirus called XFG or Stratus has been detected in Poltava region. It spreads quickly but does not cause a more severe course of the disease or more deaths. One of the new symptoms may be hoarseness.