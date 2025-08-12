Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories

The exchange of prisoners of war following the second round of negotiations with Russia in Istanbul has not yet been completed. The aggressor state has not yet returned all categories – the seriously ill, the seriously wounded, and young Ukrainian defenders. This was stated by GUR representative Andriy Yusov to a UNN journalist.

Yusov commented on the false statement by the head of the Russian delegation and advisor to Russian dictator Vladimir Medinsky, who claimed that the third major prisoner exchange had allegedly not started due to "Ukraine's refusal of 1,000 prisoners."

Russia, once again after reaching agreements in Istanbul, before the implementation of any further agreements, is trying to conduct an information disinformation campaign. This certainly has nothing in common with the real state of affairs. - said Yusov.

The GUR representative emphasized that Russia is the aggressor state, a violator of international humanitarian law, and it systematically violates the rights of prisoners.

Prisoner exchange within "Istanbul-2"

Ukraine is working to free and return all Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Russian captivity as soon as possible. As for the implementation of the agreements in Istanbul, the second Istanbul is not yet finished, which means that the aggressor state has not yet returned all categories of "all for all" - the seriously ill, the seriously wounded, and young Ukrainian defenders. - Yusov said.

Prisoner exchange within "Istanbul-3"

In addition, he commented on the latest agreement between the Russian Federation and Ukraine within the framework of the third meeting of delegations in Istanbul.

As for the third stage of Istanbul, within which Ukraine is to return 1,200 of our defenders, preparations for the implementation of these measures are currently underway. - Yusov stated.

Addition

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD) reported that Russia continues its information campaign to discredit the prisoner exchange process. Ukraine insists on an "all for all" exchange. Russia, however, is trying to discredit the process and avoid such a format of prisoner exchange.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also reported that the enemy is spreading another IPSO on the topic of exchanges. The goal is to discredit the efforts of Ukrainian bodies and destabilize the internal situation.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a total of over a thousand Ukrainian soldiers were returned within the framework of Istanbul.

Agreements in Istanbul

During the first round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine in Istanbul, which took place in May, a large-scale prisoner exchange in the "1000 for 1000" format was agreed upon.

This agreement was implemented in three stages.

Subsequently, on June 2, at the second negotiations in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed to carry out an exchange with a focus on the seriously wounded and young people.

In June, eight exchanges were conducted, and in July, one.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov, after the third round of negotiations in Istanbul with the Russian Federation, stated that over 1,200 people would participate in a humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine.