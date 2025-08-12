"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5068 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
05:29 AM • 12517 views
EU leaders made a statement on Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 71970 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120141 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM • 171736 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM • 127786 views
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM • 92326 views
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM • 132666 views
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM • 130793 views
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM • 107983 views
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.7m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
"The sequence of steps is important": EU prepares 19th package of sanctions against Russia due to refusal of ceasefireAugust 11, 11:49 PM • 12225 views
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoAugust 12, 12:14 AM • 17092 views
Ukrainian military showed the destruction of a T-72 tank and a fuel and lubricants depot in the Kupyansk directionVideoAugust 12, 01:23 AM • 10364 views
Kyivan charged $15-25 thousand for 'removing' men from military registration02:50 AM • 13580 views
"Ukraine's future must be based on freedom": UK and Canadian Prime Ministers discuss support for Ukraine03:11 AM • 8062 views
Publications
10 late-blooming flowers that peak in late August07:04 AM • 5642 views
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
August 11, 04:37 PM • 71940 views
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
Exclusive
August 11, 02:46 PM • 120113 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171697 views
How to travel comfortably and safely by plane with infantsAugust 11, 10:52 AM • 127144 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza06:40 AM • 4104 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 19200 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 171698 views
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 119925 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 235602 views
Actual
The New York Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Brent Crude

"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4130 views

Madonna asks Pope Leo XIV to visit the Gaza Strip to bring light to children before it's too late. She calls for the opening of humanitarian corridors to save innocent children.

"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza

Pop star Madonna, in her Instagram post, asked Pope Leo XIV to visit the Gaza Strip "before it's too late" as the war continues, writes UNN.

Details

"Holy Father, please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry," Madonna wrote.

"We need to fully open humanitarian corridors to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go," she added.

In the caption, Madonna revealed that August 11 was her son Rocco's birthday and said it would be "the best gift." She appealed to her followers to do everything possible to "help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza."

"I'm not pointing fingers, blaming, or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they will also be released. I'm just trying to do my best to keep these children from starving to death," she wrote.

Madonna criticizes Trump over his controversial executive orders29.01.25, 16:33 • 22486 views

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Gaza Strip