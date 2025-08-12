"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza

Pop star Madonna, in her Instagram post, asked Pope Leo XIV to visit the Gaza Strip "before it's too late" as the war continues, writes UNN.

Details

"Holy Father, please go to Gaza and bring your light to the children before it's too late. As a mother, I cannot bear to watch their suffering. The children of the world belong to everyone. You are the only one of us who cannot be denied entry," Madonna wrote.

"We need to fully open humanitarian corridors to save these innocent children. There is no more time. Please say you will go," she added.

In the caption, Madonna revealed that August 11 was her son Rocco's birthday and said it would be "the best gift." She appealed to her followers to do everything possible to "help save the innocent children caught in the crossfire in Gaza."

"I'm not pointing fingers, blaming, or taking sides. Everyone is suffering. Including the mothers of the hostages. I pray that they will also be released. I'm just trying to do my best to keep these children from starving to death," she wrote.

Madonna criticizes Trump over his controversial executive orders