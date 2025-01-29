Madonna criticizes Trump over his controversial executive orders

American singer Madonna has criticized US President Donald Trump and his administration, reproaching him for the controversial decrees he issued in his first days in office.

Rolling Stone reports this with reference to X singer, UNN writes.

It is so sad to see our new government slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have fought for and won over the years. Don't give up the fight! - wrote the singer in X

Madonna has made no attempt to hide her disdain for Trump in the past, drawing criticism in 2017 when she said she was thinking of “blowing up the White House” after Trump's victory. Trump called the singer “disgusting”.

After the 2024 election, she posted a provocative Instagram story in which she stated that “a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was elected to lead our country,” and shared a photo of a cake with the caption “Fuck Trump.

Reminder

Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiativeto curtail diversity programs.

