"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Madonna criticizes Trump over his controversial executive orders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22361 views

American pop star Madonna criticized Donald Trump's administration for dismantling civil liberties. The singer expressed her dissatisfaction with the decree on transgender military personnel.

American singer Madonna has criticized US President Donald Trump and his administration, reproaching him for the controversial decrees he issued in his first days in office.

Rolling Stone reports this with reference to X singer, UNN writes.

Details [1

It is so sad to see our new government slowly dismantling all the freedoms we have fought for and won over the years. Don't give up the fight!

AddendumAddendum

 Madonna has made no attempt to hide her disdain for Trump in the past, drawing criticism in 2017 when she said she was thinking of “blowing up the White House” after Trump's victory. Trump called the singer “disgusting”.

After the 2024 election, she posted a provocative Instagram story in which she stated that “a convicted felon, rapist, bigot was elected to lead our country,” and shared a photo of a cake with the caption “Fuck Trump.

 Reminder 

Donald Trump has signed an executive order requiring a review of medical standards for military personnel, including transgender people. The document could affect thousands of military personnel and is part of a broader initiativeto curtail diversity programs.   

