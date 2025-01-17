Trump appoints Stallone, Gibson and Voight as envoys to Hollywood

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 131714 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 118685 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 126753 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 127811 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 160357 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108819 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 156069 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104220 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113803 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117097 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 51311 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118716 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116798 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 39436 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 54267 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 131714 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 160357 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 156069 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 184624 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 174042 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 116798 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 118716 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 139047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130974 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 148505 views
Trump appoints Stallone, Gibson and Voight as envoys to Hollywood

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 105048 views

Donald Trump has appointed Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as special envoys to Hollywood. Their task is to return the film industry to its former glory and make it “bigger and stronger.

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as his special envoys to Hollywood. He announced this on his Truth Social page. This was reported by Fox News, UNN reported.

I am honored to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors in a wonderful but very troubled place, Hollywood, California

- he wrote.

According to Trump, the goal of his envoys is to bring back Hollywood, which has "lost a lot of customers to foreign countries" over the past four years, and make it "bigger, better, and stronger than ever.

Trump said that the trio would be his "eyes and ears" and that he would listen to their suggestions.

The publication notes that Stallone called Trump "the second George Washington," and Gibson supported him in the 2024 election, while criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. Voight, a longtime political supporter, once declared Trump "the best president since Abraham Lincoln.

Recall

Elon Musk will head the new Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE) and will get an office in the White House complex. The project is aimed at reducing government spending in the Trump administration.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
foks-niusFox News
donald-trumpDonald Trump

