Trump appoints Stallone, Gibson and Voight as envoys to Hollywood

US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as his special envoys to Hollywood. He announced this on his Truth Social page. This was reported by Fox News, UNN reported.

I am honored to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as special ambassadors in a wonderful but very troubled place, Hollywood, California - he wrote.

According to Trump, the goal of his envoys is to bring back Hollywood, which has "lost a lot of customers to foreign countries" over the past four years, and make it "bigger, better, and stronger than ever.

Trump said that the trio would be his "eyes and ears" and that he would listen to their suggestions.

The publication notes that Stallone called Trump "the second George Washington," and Gibson supported him in the 2024 election, while criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris. Voight, a longtime political supporter, once declared Trump "the best president since Abraham Lincoln.

