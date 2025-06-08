Enemy drones heading towards Kyiv, it may be loud - Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration

In the evening of June 08, an air alert was declared in Kyiv. The reason for the signal was the threat of drones. City authorities warned that it could be "loud". This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), the head of the KMVA Timur Tkachenko.

Enemy UAVs on course to the capital. It may be loud - the official said in a post.

The Kyiv City Military Administration preliminarily announced at 22:46 that an air alert had been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of strike UAVs.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine called on citizens to pay attention to air raid signals in the coming days. The US believes that Russia is preparing a powerful strike against Ukraine.

