Kyiv police showed footage of the first minutes after the Russian strike on the capital on June 6 6 June 2025

Kyiv police showed the first minutes after the brutal strike of the Russian Federation on the Solomyanskyi district. As a result of this strike, there are dead and injured, writes UNN referring to the Kyiv police.

Details

Kyiv: the enemy insidiously and cynically shelled the capital. Unfortunately, there are injured and dead, damaged buildings, an educational institution and cars - the message says.

Law enforcement officers noted that the video shows footage from patrol body cameras. They recorded a strike on a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district.

The video shows the first minutes from patrol body cameras after the shelling of a residential building in the Solomyanskyi district - the message says.

It is reported that law enforcement officers and rescuers helped people leave their homes, accompanying them to a safe place.

We provided the necessary assistance and ensured the access of special vehicles - the police said.

Also, the Kyiv police thanked the military, law enforcement officers, rescuers and everyone who helped save people.

We thank our Defense Forces, Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, mobile groups, police officers, medics, rescuers - everyone who stands between life and death every night, who saves, helps, evacuates, often at the cost of their own lives - the police summed up.

Addition

Representatives of the international community visited in Kyiv the site of the enemy strike in the Solomyanskyi district. Three rescuers died there.