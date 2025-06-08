In Kyiv, a 14-year-old boy fell from a rope track: proceedings opened

The police have opened criminal proceedings due to a child falling from a rope track in a park in the Dnipro district of the capital. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

The incident occurred today around 14:40 in the Dnipro district. According to preliminary information, a 14-year-old boy fell from a height of about one and a half meters while passing a cable attraction. Doctors hospitalized the victim with numerous injuries to a medical facility - the statement reads.

Details

It is noted that an investigative team is currently working at the scene, and law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Information on this event has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 1 of Art. 271 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of labor protection legislation - the police inform.

Addendum

Last summer in Kyiv, the cable of an attraction-descent across the Dnipro broke. A 20-year-old man died.