Malyuk on the elimination of Russian General Kirillov: gave the command to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 4,500 times

Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the chemical protection troops, gave orders to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian military personnel more than 4,500 times, but 800 grams of explosive mixture in a scooter did their job and "cut him down like a razor." This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Officially, we will not admit anything, but we will comment, of course. Kirillov is a so-called chemical general, an enemy lieutenant general. He headed a separate group of troops, namely the chemical troops of the Russian Federation. At that moment, I mean, at the moment he went to Kobzon, he gave orders to use chemical weapons of local radius of action against our military on the combat line more than 4,500 times. He repeatedly gave orders to kill our military. This is the one, by the way, who talked about some mythological combat mosquitoes - said Malyuk.

He added that "800 grams of explosive mixture in a scooter did their job and cut him down like a razor."

On the morning of December 17, 2024, two military personnel were blown up in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant as a result of an explosion in Moscow.