Malyuk on the elimination of Russian General Kirillov: gave the command to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 4,500 times

05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's Office August 12, 11:05 AM
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU 02:20 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years 03:52 PM
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator Putin 03:59 PM
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases 04:50 PM
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 5830 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 7678 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 26991 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 47951 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 94568 views
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set 06:19 PM
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years 03:52 PM
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit Gaza August 12, 06:40 AM
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ring August 11, 07:18 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright Moon August 11, 12:35 PM
Malyuk on the elimination of Russian General Kirillov: gave the command to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 4,500 times

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, reported on the elimination of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who gave more than 4,500 orders to use chemical weapons. He was destroyed by 800 grams of explosives in a scooter.

Malyuk on the elimination of Russian General Kirillov: gave the command to use chemical weapons against the Armed Forces of Ukraine more than 4,500 times

Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the chemical protection troops, gave orders to use chemical weapons against Ukrainian military personnel more than 4,500 times, but 800 grams of explosive mixture in a scooter did their job and "cut him down like a razor." This was stated by the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk on the air of the telethon, as reported by UNN.

Officially, we will not admit anything, but we will comment, of course. Kirillov is a so-called chemical general, an enemy lieutenant general. He headed a separate group of troops, namely the chemical troops of the Russian Federation. At that moment, I mean, at the moment he went to Kobzon, he gave orders to use chemical weapons of local radius of action against our military on the combat line more than 4,500 times. He repeatedly gave orders to kill our military. This is the one, by the way, who talked about some mythological combat mosquitoes 

- said Malyuk.

He added that "800 grams of explosive mixture in a scooter did their job and cut him down like a razor."

Recall

On the morning of December 17, 2024, two military personnel were blown up in Moscow.

Later, the Investigative Committee of Russia confirmed the death of Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov and his assistant as a result of an explosion in Moscow.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarCrimes and emergencies
Vasyl Malyuk