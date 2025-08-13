$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 29583 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 27943 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 50032 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 32201 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37148 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 100481 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 96435 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 95151 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 44571 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Ukrainian military liberated the outskirts of Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia. At the same time, the enemy advanced in Nykanorivka, Shcherbynivka, and near Petrivka in Donetsk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian military liberated the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, while the enemy advanced in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On the evening of August 12, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the advance of Russians in Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the outskirts of Stepnohirsk. The enemy advanced in Nykanorivka, Shcherbynivka, and near Petrivka," DeepState's post reads.

Recall

Over the past day, August 12, 133 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 67 air strikes, and carried out 3637 shellings. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attempts to advance deep into the territory.

Russia is preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Up to 30,000 troops are expected to be redeployed from the Kursk direction, ready by September.

Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 21:40 • 978 views

Vita Zelenetska

War
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine