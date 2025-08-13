The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepState

Ukrainian military liberated the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, while the enemy advanced in Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the analytical project DeepState.

Details

On the evening of August 12, DeepState analysts updated the map and reported on the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the advance of Russians in Donetsk region.

"The map has been updated. The Defense Forces of Ukraine cleared the outskirts of Stepnohirsk. The enemy advanced in Nykanorivka, Shcherbynivka, and near Petrivka," DeepState's post reads.

Recall

Over the past day, August 12, 133 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched 1 missile strike, 67 air strikes, and carried out 3637 shellings. Ukrainian defenders continue to repel attempts to advance deep into the territory.

Russia is preparing offensive actions in the Zaporizhzhia, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions. Up to 30,000 troops are expected to be redeployed from the Kursk direction, ready by September.

Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy