Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks partial funding for 800,000-strong Armed Forces from partners

Ukraine alone will not be able to finance an 800,000-strong Armed Forces, so partial funding from partners is being considered. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there will not be enough financial resources to finance "such an army."

That's why I'm having this dialogue with leaders. Because I consider partial funding of our army by partners as security guarantees for us. Because the Armed Forces of Ukraine are first and foremost the number one security guarantee. - said the head of state.

He emphasized that Ukraine will need time to "level" the post-war economy and finance the army.

"And for now, we need the help of partners," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems. Partners have started holding back missiles, which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.

