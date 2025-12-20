Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks partial funding for 800,000-strong Armed Forces from partners

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
05:28 PM • 5706 views
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 11251 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 13138 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 10746 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 13746 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 22621 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26401 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24853 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24171 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19737 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Publications
Exclusives
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 20, 10:06 AM • 9124 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine
01:37 PM • 20004 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
01:40 PM • 24582 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
03:32 PM • 12103 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister
04:09 PM • 14676 views
Moving with pets: what you should know
06:00 PM • 5166 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
05:00 PM • 13142 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 83156 views
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 83156 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58553 views
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58553 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4
December 19, 11:05 AM • 66602 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
07:10 PM • 304 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
06:35 PM • 1192 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister
04:09 PM • 14793 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media
03:32 PM • 12203 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from Belgium
01:40 PM • 24730 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks partial funding for 800,000-strong Armed Forces from partners

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not be able to independently finance an 800,000-strong Armed Forces. Partial funding of the army by partners is being considered as a security guarantee.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeks partial funding for 800,000-strong Armed Forces from partners

Ukraine alone will not be able to finance an 800,000-strong Armed Forces, so partial funding from partners is being considered. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated this during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there will not be enough financial resources to finance "such an army."

That's why I'm having this dialogue with leaders. Because I consider partial funding of our army by partners as security guarantees for us. Because the Armed Forces of Ukraine are first and foremost the number one security guarantee.

- said the head of state.

He emphasized that Ukraine will need time to "level" the post-war economy and finance the army.

"And for now, we need the help of partners," Zelenskyy summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that there is a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems. Partners have started holding back missiles, which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South"20.12.25, 19:35 • 2424 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
State budget
War in Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine