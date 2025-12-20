Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had raised the issue of replacing the commander of the "South" Air Command, Dmytro Karpenko, today. Zelenskyy stated this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Of course, we will fight for the logistics of each of our regions; to be honest, we are currently fighting for Odesa. We are strengthening air defense. We will strengthen, to be honest, the command as well. Today, I discussed the issue of replacing the commander of the 'South' Air Command, Karpenko. I think they will find another candidate because we need to react promptly, quickly, no matter how difficult it may be for us," Zelenskyy said.

Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reason

Recall

According to the President, Ukraine currently has a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems, and partners "have started to hold back air defense missiles a bit," which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.