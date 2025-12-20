Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South"

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 11166 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 13045 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 10680 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 13693 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 22586 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 26366 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24842 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24163 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19730 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Syrskyi met with the British delegation led by Richard Knighton: discussed the situation at the front and the needs of the Armed Forces of UkrainePhotoDecember 20, 10:06 AM • 9124 views
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and Ukraine01:37 PM • 20004 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24582 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 12103 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14676 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 5090 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 13045 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 83116 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 58525 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 66575 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 268 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 1154 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 14736 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 12157 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhoto01:40 PM • 24656 views
Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2412 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South", Dmytro Karpenko. This decision is related to the need to strengthen air defense and timely response, especially in the Odesa region.

Zelenskyy announced discussions on replacing the commander of the Air Command "South"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had raised the issue of replacing the commander of the "South" Air Command, Dmytro Karpenko, today. Zelenskyy stated this to journalists, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Of course, we will fight for the logistics of each of our regions; to be honest, we are currently fighting for Odesa. We are strengthening air defense. We will strengthen, to be honest, the command as well. Today, I discussed the issue of replacing the commander of the 'South' Air Command, Karpenko. I think they will find another candidate because we need to react promptly, quickly, no matter how difficult it may be for us," Zelenskyy said.

Some partners are "holding back" air defense missiles despite Ukraine's needs: Zelenskyy named the reason20.12.25, 19:12 • 2444 views

Recall

According to the President, Ukraine currently has a shortage of missiles for some air defense systems, and partners "have started to hold back air defense missiles a bit," which may be related to Russia's intimidation of Western countries.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Odesa