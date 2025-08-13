$41.450.06
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 31679 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 29138 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 51670 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 33005 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 37453 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 101904 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 97415 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 95990 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 44994 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
755mm
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine allegedly plans a provocation in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. The goal is to disrupt negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meeting

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine allegedly plans a "provocation" to disrupt negotiations between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian defense agency in Telegram.

Details

The statement notes that the provocation will allegedly be carried out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Allegedly, the SBU brought foreign journalists there "under the legend of preparing a series of reports about the city's residents in the frontline zone."

The Russian agency states that "before the summit on Friday, a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles on one of the densely populated residential areas or a hospital with a large number of civilian casualties is planned." It will immediately be "recorded" by the brought-in Western journalists."

As a result of the provocation by the Kyiv regime, all responsibility for the strike and civilian casualties will be placed on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in order to create a negative media background and conditions for disrupting Russian-American cooperation on conflict resolution in Ukraine.

- the statement says.

It will be recalled that the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchange, and spread fakes about the loss of Ukraine's sovereignty.

CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine12.08.25, 02:14 • 21107 views

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Kharkiv Oblast
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Donald Trump
Chuhuiv
United States
Ukraine