The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that Ukraine allegedly plans a "provocation" to disrupt negotiations between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Russian defense agency in Telegram.

Details

The statement notes that the provocation will allegedly be carried out in the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. Allegedly, the SBU brought foreign journalists there "under the legend of preparing a series of reports about the city's residents in the frontline zone."

The Russian agency states that "before the summit on Friday, a provocative strike using UAVs and missiles on one of the densely populated residential areas or a hospital with a large number of civilian casualties is planned." It will immediately be "recorded" by the brought-in Western journalists."

As a result of the provocation by the Kyiv regime, all responsibility for the strike and civilian casualties will be placed on the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, in order to create a negative media background and conditions for disrupting Russian-American cooperation on conflict resolution in Ukraine. - the statement says.

It will be recalled that the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchange, and spread fakes about the loss of Ukraine's sovereignty.

