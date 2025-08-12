$41.390.07
August 11, 04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
August 11, 04:37 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
August 11, 02:46 PM
CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC warns of a new wave of Russian fakes. Pro-Kremlin media are spreading "evidence" of alleged looting and mining of bodies by Ukrainian military personnel.

CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian propaganda has intensified its campaign to discredit the Ukrainian military, spreading another series of fakes about alleged "inhuman tactics" and "abuse of civilians." This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that pro-Kremlin media published "testimonies" of Russian military personnel, claiming that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly "rob and burn houses" of residents of Yablunivka, Donetsk region. Disinformation is also being spread that during the retreat, Ukrainian military personnel allegedly "mine the bodies of dead civilians and their own soldiers."

These statements are not true. They are based solely on comments from Russian military personnel, without any evidence or independent sources

- emphasize the CCD.

They emphasize that with such fakes, Russia is trying to hide and justify its own war crimes, weaken trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of Ukrainian society and the international audience.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchanges, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.

CCD NSDC amid peace efforts: information about "plans" and "agreements" with conditions is fiction08.08.25, 13:38 • 3898 views

