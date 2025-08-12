CPD NSDC: Russian propaganda spreads fakes about "inhumane tactics" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the NSDC warns of a new wave of Russian fakes. Pro-Kremlin media are spreading "evidence" of alleged looting and mining of bodies by Ukrainian military personnel.
Russian propaganda has intensified its campaign to discredit the Ukrainian military, spreading another series of fakes about alleged "inhuman tactics" and "abuse of civilians." This was warned by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.
Details
It is noted that pro-Kremlin media published "testimonies" of Russian military personnel, claiming that the Armed Forces of Ukraine allegedly "rob and burn houses" of residents of Yablunivka, Donetsk region. Disinformation is also being spread that during the retreat, Ukrainian military personnel allegedly "mine the bodies of dead civilians and their own soldiers."
These statements are not true. They are based solely on comments from Russian military personnel, without any evidence or independent sources
They emphasize that with such fakes, Russia is trying to hide and justify its own war crimes, weaken trust in the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the eyes of Ukrainian society and the international audience.
Recall
The Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council predicts an intensification of Russian propaganda in the second half of August. The enemy will discredit the negotiation process, prisoner exchanges, and spread fakes about Ukraine's loss of sovereignty.
CCD NSDC amid peace efforts: information about "plans" and "agreements" with conditions is fiction08.08.25, 13:38 • 3898 views