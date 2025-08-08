$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
CPD NSDC amid peace efforts: information about "plans" and "agreements" with conditions is fiction

Kyiv • UNN

The head of the CPD NSDC, Kovalenko, stated that information about "plans" and "agreements" in the media is fiction. This message appeared after media publications about possible scenarios amid Donald Trump's peace efforts.

CPD NSDC amid peace efforts: information about "plans" and "agreements" with conditions is fiction

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that information about "plans" and "agreements" currently appearing in the media amid peace efforts is fabricated, UNN writes.

Let me say again, information about various "plans" and "agreements" with conditions, which appears in various media, is fabricated. No media possesses any plans, because a completely different process is underway. Reflect less

- wrote Kovalenko, head of the CCD NSDC.

His message appeared after a number of media outlets published information about "plans" regarding possible scenarios and settlement amid the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump, whose administration reported plans for a meeting at the leader level involving Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but will not recognize Russia's occupation of territories - Telegraph08.08.25, 12:58 • 1428 views

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump08.08.25, 00:06 • 28559 views

Media also reported that Trump intends to personally meet with Putin next week, and soon after that - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is valid08.08.25, 00:18 • 13554 views

The Kremlin later announced the agreement for a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

And Zelenskyy himself reported that various potential formats for meetings for peace at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral.

Putin stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy is entirely possible, but "conditions must be created for this." He also expressed interest in meeting with Trump, which, he said, was mutual.

Negotiations of the Year or a Grand Illusion: Trump and Putin Prepare for Meeting on Peace in Ukraine08.08.25, 11:15 • 1696 views

Julia Shramko

