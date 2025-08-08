CPD NSDC amid peace efforts: information about "plans" and "agreements" with conditions is fiction

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, stated that information about "plans" and "agreements" currently appearing in the media amid peace efforts is fabricated, UNN writes.

Let me say again, information about various "plans" and "agreements" with conditions, which appears in various media, is fabricated. No media possesses any plans, because a completely different process is underway. Reflect less - wrote Kovalenko, head of the CCD NSDC.

His message appeared after a number of media outlets published information about "plans" regarding possible scenarios and settlement amid the peace efforts of US President Donald Trump, whose administration reported plans for a meeting at the leader level involving Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that there is a very high probability of a trilateral meeting involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Media also reported that Trump intends to personally meet with Putin next week, and soon after that - with Putin and Zelenskyy.

The Kremlin later announced the agreement for a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days.

And Zelenskyy himself reported that various potential formats for meetings for peace at the leader level were discussed in the near future: two bilateral formats, one trilateral.

Putin stated that his meeting with Zelenskyy is entirely possible, but "conditions must be created for this." He also expressed interest in meeting with Trump, which, he said, was mutual.

