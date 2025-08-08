Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but will not recognize Russia's occupation of territories - Telegraph

$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 23016 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19203 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17750 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30132 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18973 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42661 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48813 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28561 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96438 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 34472 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 25775 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 25973 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 28677 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 31720 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30228 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 32238 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 42735 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 48878 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96492 views
Actual
Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but will not recognize Russia's occupation of territories - Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1434 views

President Zelenskyy confirmed Ukraine's readiness for a real ceasefire in talks with the leaders of France and Germany. At the same time, Ukraine will not recognize the Russian Federation's control over the occupied territories due to constitutional limitations.

Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but will not recognize Russia's occupation of territories - Telegraph

Ukraine is ready for a real ceasefire, emphasized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in telephone conversations with the leaders of France and Germany. Telegraph reminds that the constitution of Ukraine does not allow its president or parliament to unilaterally change its territorial structure, therefore possible attempts at international recognition of Russian control over any occupied territories cannot be supported under any circumstances, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the President of Ukraine already acknowledged that diplomatic solutions are needed, as the liberation of occupied territories by armed force from the Russian invasion is currently impossible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a telephone conversation with Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, emphasized that he is not afraid of settling the war at a meeting with Putin. At the same time, after a telephone conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire. But there is currently no clear public reaction from Russia, the Telegraph notes in its material.

All or nothing: what scenario is hidden behind Witkoff's visit to Moscow04.08.25, 17:48 • 4771 view

But against the backdrop of Trump's new plans to hold a summit, to organize a meeting with Putin to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian war, there are significant and quite logical fears that the Kremlin leader "will use any personal negotiations with Mr. Trump to persuade him to make concessions," despite Ukraine's position.

For now, the Russian side considers the proposal made by the US acceptable. But what exactly is it about? What the Polish publication Onet published? President Zelenskyy's spokesman said: "During the leaders' conversation, nothing of the kind was mentioned, and [Steve] Witkoff said nothing of the kind; he spoke about other things."

Recall

According to Onet, Witkoff's recent conversation with Putin allegedly concerned a ceasefire in Ukraine (not yet a peace agreement), as well as proposals for only de facto "recognition" of some Russian territorial gains. In addition, according to the Polish media, it was about lifting most sanctions and further Russia-US cooperation.

Zelenskyy's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information of the Polish publication Onet about the ceasefire terms proposed by the US to Russia.

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
The Daily Telegraph
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine