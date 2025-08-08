Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire, but will not recognize Russia's occupation of territories - Telegraph

Ukraine is ready for a real ceasefire, emphasized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in telephone conversations with the leaders of France and Germany. Telegraph reminds that the constitution of Ukraine does not allow its president or parliament to unilaterally change its territorial structure, therefore possible attempts at international recognition of Russian control over any occupied territories cannot be supported under any circumstances, reports UNN.

Details

Earlier, the President of Ukraine already acknowledged that diplomatic solutions are needed, as the liberation of occupied territories by armed force from the Russian invasion is currently impossible. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a telephone conversation with Friedrich Merz, the German Chancellor, emphasized that he is not afraid of settling the war at a meeting with Putin. At the same time, after a telephone conversation with the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire. But there is currently no clear public reaction from Russia, the Telegraph notes in its material.

All or nothing: what scenario is hidden behind Witkoff's visit to Moscow

But against the backdrop of Trump's new plans to hold a summit, to organize a meeting with Putin to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire in the Russian war, there are significant and quite logical fears that the Kremlin leader "will use any personal negotiations with Mr. Trump to persuade him to make concessions," despite Ukraine's position.

For now, the Russian side considers the proposal made by the US acceptable. But what exactly is it about? What the Polish publication Onet published? President Zelenskyy's spokesman said: "During the leaders' conversation, nothing of the kind was mentioned, and [Steve] Witkoff said nothing of the kind; he spoke about other things."

Recall

According to Onet, Witkoff's recent conversation with Putin allegedly concerned a ceasefire in Ukraine (not yet a peace agreement), as well as proposals for only de facto "recognition" of some Russian territorial gains. In addition, according to the Polish media, it was about lifting most sanctions and further Russia-US cooperation.

Zelenskyy's advisor Dmytro Lytvyn denied the information of the Polish publication Onet about the ceasefire terms proposed by the US to Russia.