All or nothing: what scenario is hidden behind Witkoff's visit to Moscow

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
12:41 PM • 10066 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 20041 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 49369 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 37891 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 48679 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 58199 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 60640 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 58019 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 78129 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 300185 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
2.6m/s
39%
749mm
Popular news
Night attack by Russian drones on Kyiv region affected one of the districts: consequences shownPhotoAugust 4, 05:54 AM • 78647 views
Trump responded what Russia can do to avoid sanctionsVideoAugust 4, 06:13 AM • 16267 views
Indian PM Modi defiantly responds to Trump's pressure on Russian oil purchases - BloombergAugust 4, 06:35 AM • 49945 views
Khmelnytskyi region suffered an enemy attack, preliminarily without casualties - RMAAugust 4, 06:42 AM • 76010 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualties09:24 AM • 47070 views
Publications
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness11:14 AM • 49428 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 211782 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 300215 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 486521 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 293792 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Justin Bieber
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United States
Kherson Oblast
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 5348 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 1228 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhoto09:23 AM • 13289 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 333322 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 143143 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
Bild
Mi-8

All or nothing: what scenario is hidden behind Witkoff's visit to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, will visit the Russian Federation again, which may be related to "diplomatic imitations" of the peace process. Experts believe that Witkoff is bringing a "carrot" proposal to the Russian leadership. However, there are also reasons to believe that after August 8, the United States may introduce new measures against Russia.

All or nothing: what scenario is hidden behind Witkoff's visit to Moscow

If the "whip" has already been publicly laid on Putin's table by Trump - in the form of a shift in the style of conversation with the Kremlin, and a public "nuclear" quarrel between the US president and former Russian president Medvedev, then Trump's special envoy Witkoff's new visit should carry something opposite, some experts believe. In addition, after August 8, Trump will still have to do something, writes Currenttime, reports UNN.

Details

According to the editor-in-chief of "Novaya Gazeta Europe" Kirill Martynov, the Russian authorities once again made a fool of themselves - by making absolutely irresponsible statements for months that nuclear war is inevitable, they received a response formulated in the same language.

It turned out that the US can also make sharp statements and impressive ultimatums. But the special envoy of the US President, Steve Witkoff, will visit the Russian Federation again - his visit to Moscow has not yet been canceled.

The visit of Trump's special envoy to Moscow, according to some experts, is directly related to the interpretation of what is happening on the front of Russia's war against Ukraine, and also relates to "diplomatic imitations" of a possible peace process.

Steve Witkoff is known as a person who, in Trump's entourage, understands Putin better than many, says kind words to him, and he is obviously bringing a carrot to Moscow. I don't think Witkoff can carry a whip.

- says the editor-in-chief of "Novaya Gazeta Europe" Kirill Martynov.

However, according to the expert, after August 8, Trump will still need to do something:

  • try to impose new sanctions against Russia;
    • limit its trade in oil products.

      Of course, he can still change everything, he has done it many times. However, it seems that he has some obligations to finally move from words about peace to forcing Putin to peace.

      - Martynov believes.

      Recall

      US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would likely visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.

      Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that this week the world may have an opportunity to end the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine.

      US President Donald Trump is giving the Russians a last chance to end the war with Ukraine, otherwise sanctions will be imposed. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

      Press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that all preparatory work for the meeting between the head of the Kremlin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet been completed.

      At the same time, Putin allegedly believes that such a meeting is possible.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      PoliticsNews of the World
      Steve Witkoff
      National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
      Donald Trump
      Andriy Yermak
      Volodymyr Zelenskyy
      United States
      Ukraine