If the "whip" has already been publicly laid on Putin's table by Trump - in the form of a shift in the style of conversation with the Kremlin, and a public "nuclear" quarrel between the US president and former Russian president Medvedev, then Trump's special envoy Witkoff's new visit should carry something opposite, some experts believe. In addition, after August 8, Trump will still have to do something, writes Currenttime, reports UNN.

According to the editor-in-chief of "Novaya Gazeta Europe" Kirill Martynov, the Russian authorities once again made a fool of themselves - by making absolutely irresponsible statements for months that nuclear war is inevitable, they received a response formulated in the same language.

It turned out that the US can also make sharp statements and impressive ultimatums. But the special envoy of the US President, Steve Witkoff, will visit the Russian Federation again - his visit to Moscow has not yet been canceled.

The visit of Trump's special envoy to Moscow, according to some experts, is directly related to the interpretation of what is happening on the front of Russia's war against Ukraine, and also relates to "diplomatic imitations" of a possible peace process.

Steve Witkoff is known as a person who, in Trump's entourage, understands Putin better than many, says kind words to him, and he is obviously bringing a carrot to Moscow. I don't think Witkoff can carry a whip. - says the editor-in-chief of "Novaya Gazeta Europe" Kirill Martynov.

However, according to the expert, after August 8, Trump will still need to do something:

try to impose new sanctions against Russia;

limit its trade in oil products.

Of course, he can still change everything, he has done it many times. However, it seems that he has some obligations to finally move from words about peace to forcing Putin to peace. - Martynov believes.

US President Donald Trump said that his special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, would likely visit Russia on Wednesday or Thursday.

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak believes that this week the world may have an opportunity to end the war that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is waging against Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump is giving the Russians a last chance to end the war with Ukraine, otherwise sanctions will be imposed. This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

Press secretary of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that all preparatory work for the meeting between the head of the Kremlin and the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet been completed.

At the same time, Putin allegedly believes that such a meeting is possible.