Negotiations of the Year or a Grand Illusion: Trump and Putin Prepare for Meeting on Peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1220 views

Donald Trump is preparing to meet with Putin next week to discuss peace in Ukraine. The approaches of the parties differ radically, the chance of success is illusory.

Negotiations of the Year or a Grand Illusion: Trump and Putin Prepare for Meeting on Peace in Ukraine

Donald Trump is preparing for a possible face-to-face meeting with Vladimir Putin as early as next week to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine. But the approaches of the parties differ radically, and the chance of success seems illusory.

This is reported by The Wall Street Journal, writes UNN.

Details

According to world media, Trump seeks a diplomatic breakthrough – to conclude a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. In his foreign policy concept, he relies on personal negotiations with leaders.

A meeting with Putin could take place next week, the White House says. Trump also insists on trilateral talks with Zelensky's participation, but the Kremlin is only conditionally agreeable to contacts with the Ukrainian president.

After a series of failed attempts to force Kyiv to make concessions, Trump focused on economic pressure on the Kremlin's allies, particularly India and China.

India has already been announced a 50% duty, and new restrictions on other buyers of Russian energy may be introduced by Friday.

Trump's leverage is weakening: Putin continues to shell Ukraine, rejecting compromises. Joint calls last for hours, but there are no results. A recent conversation lasted only an hour and ended without positive signals.

Trump does not rule out the US withdrawing from the peace process if there is no progress. But at the same time, he seeks to leave his mark in history – as "the president who made the deal."

European governments are concerned that Putin will use the negotiations to recognize the occupied territories as Russian in exchange for a partial withdrawal of troops. Such a "peace plan" is unacceptable for Kyiv.

The Trump administration acknowledges that Moscow has an advantage on the front thanks to aviation and numbers, but suffers from deep economic isolation.

However, the Kremlin shows no readiness for real concessions.

Trump himself has repeatedly changed his rhetoric – promising peace in 24 hours, then shortening the term to 50 days, and now – to Friday. In case of failed negotiations, he promises new sanctions.

Ukraine fears that in case of failure, Trump may again cut military aid or withdraw from negotiations, shifting responsibility to Kyiv.

Recall

US President Donald Trump has launched an economic attack on buyers of Russian oil, imposing 25% tariffs on goods from India. This could destabilize world markets and create political risks for Trump himself.

Stepan Haftko

