"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office, stated that the annexation of territories is not the ultimate goal of the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, and against this backdrop, talks about "Moscow's minimal demands" are meaningless - only maximal ones exist. The only path to lasting peace is to make the Kremlin afraid to even think about new aggression, UNN writes.

Details

"The annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal. He does not agree with the very existence of Ukraine. Putin wants us to disappear as a state. He seeks to deprive us of an army, foreign policy, and the right to speak in our own home. We must become an indistinct Russified appendage of the empire. Therefore, talks about 'Moscow's minimal demands' are meaningless - only maximal ones exist," Podolyak noted.

The advisor from the President's Office noted: "The Kremlin feeds on war and will not stop until a strategic defeat, when aggression becomes unbearable for the Russian Federation." "Any other armistice options would mean a pause on Russian terms. This would destroy international law. The world would receive a signal: a lesser crime is punished with sanctions, a greater one - sanctions are lifted. The global security system would collapse, and war would become a universal way of resolving disputes," Podolyak continued.

"The only path to lasting peace is to make the Kremlin afraid to even think about new aggression," stated the advisor to the Head of the President's Office.

Recall

US President Donald Trump is preparing a summit with Putin in Alaska on August 15.

Against this backdrop, EU leaders made a statement regarding Ukraine, welcoming US President Donald Trump's peace efforts ahead of his summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and emphasizing that "the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be determined without Ukraine."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support and emphasized that "we all support President Trump's determination and must together formulate positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world once again," noting that the Russians "are engaged in movements that indicate preparation for new offensive operations."