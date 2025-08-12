"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
05:43 PM • 2360 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 24251 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
02:45 PM • 24683 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
01:48 PM • 45293 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
01:29 PM • 29831 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 34200 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 84463 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 81908 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
August 12, 09:50 AM • 80950 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
August 12, 09:30 AM • 37814 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.5m/s
55%
755mm
Popular news
Seasonal preparations: 5 simple and delicious recipes for August canningPhotoAugust 12, 09:24 AM • 81188 views
Interpol categorically refuses to put Russian war criminals on the wanted list – Prosecutor General's OfficeAugust 12, 11:05 AM • 9460 views
China reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting without Ukraine and the EU02:20 PM • 23235 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12142 views
Budanov addressed Ukrainians on the eve of the meeting between US President Trump and Russian dictator PutinPhoto03:59 PM • 12873 views
Publications
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?05:43 PM • 2358 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar cases04:50 PM • 5250 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
03:14 PM • 24245 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto01:48 PM • 45287 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition periodAugust 12, 12:25 PM • 84455 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Vitali Klitschko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideo06:19 PM • 170 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 years03:52 PM • 12142 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 75758 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 45114 views
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhotoAugust 11, 12:35 PM • 201387 views
Actual
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Mi-8
Facebook

"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The fifth installment of "Shrek" has been moved from December 2026 to June 30, 2027. The film will be directed by Walt Dohrn and Conrad Vernon.

"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set

The fifth adventure of the famous green giant on the big screen has already been postponed twice by Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios.

UNN reports with reference to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

"Shrek 5" - release date moved from December 23, 2026, to Wednesday, June 30, 2027. This means it will not be released during the holiday season, in late December 2026, along with "Avengers: Doomsday," "Dune: Part III," and "Ice Age 6." The studios did not provide a reason for the change. However, it is currently known that Universal has achieved good results by launching production during the summer in North America.

Also, for those interested, it has been announced that the directors of "Shrek 5" will be franchise veteran Walt Dohrn, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third films, and Conrad Vernon, who directed "Shrek 2" (2004) and voiced Cookie Cookie.

'Shrek 5' teaser trailer reveals Zendaya's involvement in the cast28.02.25, 16:12 • 18094 views

The script for the new film was written by Michael McCullers, known for his work on "The Boss Baby" (2017).

Reference

Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios are creating the film "Shrek 5," the first film in the main series since "Shrek Forever After" in 2010.

"Shrek," based on William Steig's book, began as a film franchise with the Oscar-winning 2001 film. It centers on an ogre named Shrek who falls in love with Fiona, a princess from Far Far Away, while Donkey provided Shrek with comic relief and friendship.

Recall

The first Shrek film grossed $500 million before winning an Oscar. The franchise (including the "Puss in Boots" films) has grossed almost $4 billion, so it's safe to say that the success of the upcoming fifth installment is guaranteed.

Earlier, UNN reported that American actor Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the "Shrek" animated film series, confirmed his participation in a separate film dedicated to his character.

Ihor Telezhnikov

CultureUNN Lite