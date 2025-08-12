"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date Set

The fifth adventure of the famous green giant on the big screen has already been postponed twice by Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios.

UNN reports with reference to Variety and The Hollywood Reporter.

Details

"Shrek 5" - release date moved from December 23, 2026, to Wednesday, June 30, 2027. This means it will not be released during the holiday season, in late December 2026, along with "Avengers: Doomsday," "Dune: Part III," and "Ice Age 6." The studios did not provide a reason for the change. However, it is currently known that Universal has achieved good results by launching production during the summer in North America.

Also, for those interested, it has been announced that the directors of "Shrek 5" will be franchise veteran Walt Dohrn, who wrote the screenplay for the second and third films, and Conrad Vernon, who directed "Shrek 2" (2004) and voiced Cookie Cookie.

'Shrek 5' teaser trailer reveals Zendaya's involvement in the cast

The script for the new film was written by Michael McCullers, known for his work on "The Boss Baby" (2017).

Reference

Universal and DreamWorks Animation studios are creating the film "Shrek 5," the first film in the main series since "Shrek Forever After" in 2010.

"Shrek," based on William Steig's book, began as a film franchise with the Oscar-winning 2001 film. It centers on an ogre named Shrek who falls in love with Fiona, a princess from Far Far Away, while Donkey provided Shrek with comic relief and friendship.

Recall

The first Shrek film grossed $500 million before winning an Oscar. The franchise (including the "Puss in Boots" films) has grossed almost $4 billion, so it's safe to say that the success of the upcoming fifth installment is guaranteed.

Earlier, UNN reported that American actor Eddie Murphy, who voiced Donkey in the "Shrek" animated film series, confirmed his participation in a separate film dedicated to his character.