'Shrek 5' teaser trailer reveals Zendaya's involvement in the cast
Kyiv • UNN
In a new teaser, DreamWorks has announced the return of the original “Shrek” cast and a new addition. Zendaya will voice the main characters' grown-up daughter, and the teaser is built on TikTok references and memes.
DreamWorks announced the cast of "Shrek 5" in a short clip based on memes and TikTok trends, writes UNN with reference to Mashable.
Details
In the short 27-second video, Shrek scrolls through short clips on a "magic mirror" (Magic Mirror) in a manner reminiscent of a TikTok tape - and is appropriately disgusted by the questionable images of himself he encounters.
"Shrek" alum Mike Myers is returning to voice the titular ogre, along with Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona and Eddie Murphy as Donkey. "To make a Shrek movie without these three would simply be sacrilege at this stage," the publication notes. Less expected, it notes, was the revelation that Zendaya will join the cast - the Euphoria actress will voice Shrek and Fiona's daughter.
Shrek and Fiona's children first appeared in 2007's "Shrek the Third," where triplets Fergus, Farkle, and Felicia were born. It's safe to assume that Zendeia's young ogre is the now-adult Felicia, but it's not yet known if her brothers will also appear in "Shrek 5," or who might be voicing them.
Little has been revealed about the plot of "Shrek 5," which is the first installment in the main series of Shrek films since 2010's "Shrek Forever." "Judging by this teaser, though, it looks like DreamWorks is drawing inspiration from Shrek's status as a persistent internet meme," the publication notes.