Ukraine and Germany agree on further steps to support Syria

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga held telephone talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of cooperation, paying special attention to the humanitarian situation in Syria.

The participants exchanged impressions of their visits to the region, in particular on the challenges related to food security. They coordinated further joint actions to support the Syrian people, aimed at ensuring stability and providing humanitarian assistance.

