Russian troops hit Velyka Pysarivka in Sumy region with KABs: there is a dead and wounded

Today, May 24, Russian troops launched an air strike on Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region, resulting in one death and one injury. This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, writes UNN.

Today, the Russians once again struck with guided aerial bombs at the village of Velyka Pysarivka in the Okhtyrka district. As a result of this shelling, a 51-year-old woman died. Our sincere condolences to her family and friends. - the report says.

A 43-year-old local resident was also injured. He is receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the CAB strikes.

This is another war crime by Russia against the civilian population of Sumy region. - added in the RMA.

