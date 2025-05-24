Only for the richest: BMW introduced a universal Speedtop with a powerful V8 and exclusive design

BMW has unveiled the first official photos and details of the new Speedtop universal car, which combines spectacular design, innovative technology and a powerful V8 engine. The novelty is built on the same platform as last year's Skytop concept, and retains the characteristic features of the exterior, reports Motor1, writes UNN.

BMW will debut the Concept Speedtop at Villa d'Este 2025. Like last year's Skytop concept, it is built on the same base and has the same V-shaped front with a shark nose, matching lights and an illuminated grille. The new development has more luggage space.

The Speedtop's roof covers a subtle colour gradient, with the burgundy Sunstone Maroon paint transitioning to a metallic silver Sundown Silver in the rear. The central "spline" element runs through the bonnet, roof and spoiler, while the wheel arches are filled with special two-tone 14-spoke wheels designed specifically for this car.

The interior is finished in two-tone Sundown Maroon and Moonstone White leather. Some of the interior elements are further finished in Sunstone Maroon, while the signature "spline" detail from the exterior continues as a beam of light projected onto the interior trim.

The boot compartment uses the same trim and lighting, and comes with exclusive Schedoni bags, custom-made for this model.

Although BMW does not disclose details, the company claims that the Speedtop is equipped with the most powerful V-8 engine currently offered by BMW. It is speculated that it will be the ubiquitous 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 engine with the same 617 horsepower as the Skytop.

The best thing is that the Speedtop is not just a concept. BMW will produce 70 units of this wonderful wagon for its wealthiest customers (unfortunately, it will still not be available in the US). It is not known how much it costs, but it is safe to assume that it will be unaffordable for the average enthusiast.

Last year, the presentation of the BMW Skytop concept at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este on Lake Como aroused great enthusiasm among connoisseurs and automotive enthusiasts. This led to a strictly limited production of 50 units - said BMW Senior Vice President Brand and Product Management Bernd Körber.

He added that this year the carmaker has also decided to offer the BMW Concept Speedtop in a limited edition of 70 units. This extraordinary car is now available to order.

"We are pleased to offer collectors and enthusiasts another exclusive model," said Körber.

The new BMW Concept Speedtop will debut this weekend at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2025 in Italy.

