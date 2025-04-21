$41.400.01
Pope Francis has died
07:57 AM • 3908 views

Pope Francis has died

Exclusive
06:59 AM • 9454 views

Drunk man staged a shooting with an automatic rifle in Dnipropetrovsk region: he has been detained

Exclusive
05:47 AM • 20139 views

A week of tension and inner strength: horoscope for all zodiac signs for April 22-28

03:08 AM • 30552 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

April 21, 02:26 AM • 46644 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 31104 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 35328 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 54096 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 74477 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 59066 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

Western automakers plan to return to China using local software - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

Western automakers are implementing a "China for China" strategy and local software to regain market share lost to domestic competitors. New models are being tested at the Shanghai auto show to restore their positions.

Western automakers plan to return to China using local software - FT

Western automakers will compete with local rivals in China this week by launching new software and intelligent features in cars produced jointly with local partners.

This is how they are trying to return to the world's largest car market, UNN writes with reference to Financial Times.

Details

The annual auto show, which will be held in Shanghai this year, will be the first real test for the updated strategies of Western automakers. Volkswagen, Toyota, and other companies are adopting a "China for China" strategy to win back consumers who have switched to more affordable and technologically advanced electric vehicles from domestic brands.

Mercedes-Benz will launch its Electric CLA model in China later this year. Its central "brain" will be an operating system developed jointly with a local research and development team. The car will have improved range and charging speed, as well as more advanced autonomous capabilities.

We are very confident in our technology and intelligence now. This will be a battle of numbers - who has the longer range. But I think we will stand very, very firmly in the front row in this race with the CLA

- Magnus Ostberg, Mercedes software director, said in an interview.

Competitor BMW will also launch its Neue Klasse electric vehicles in China starting next year with the involvement of local R&D and design teams and local technology partners Alibaba and Huawei.

In the first two months of this year, their market share in China was 31%, less than half of the 64% they held in 2020, with Geely and Byd overtaking Volkswagen, which had long held the position of best-selling brand, according to Shanghai Consultancy Automobility.

Jaguar Land Rover suspends deliveries to the USA due to Trump's tariffs05.04.25, 20:33 • 14343 views

Sales of electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles account for 45% of new car sales in China. Some Western auto executives admit they are unlikely to ever regain their dominance in China, but automakers are keen to recover their position, especially amid the escalating economic war between Beijing and Washington, which is putting increasing pressure on the industry.

To do this, many are resorting to partnerships with Chinese companies to adopt their technological know-how and respond more quickly to Chinese consumer demands. This echoes the strategy Chinese companies chose in the 1980s when they learned from their Western competitors.

Addition

Mercedes-Benz once again reported a slowdown in sales. First-quarter figures show a 7% year-on-year decline, driven by a 21% drop in van sales.

In response to new tariffs imposed by Donald Trump, the German automaker Audi temporarily suspended exports of its cars to the United States.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyAuto
Volkswagen
Audi
Financial Times
Toyota
Donald Trump
China
United States
